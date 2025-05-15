Andrea Berta must make important signings to differentiate himself

Arsenal is preparing for a pivotal summer following another season without silverware, with Andrea Berta now appointed to lead their football operations.

Under Edu’s stewardship, the Gunners made notable progress, particularly with the acquisition of high-profile players such as Declan Rice, for whom they broke their transfer record. The partnership between Edu and Mikel Arteta proved effective, with both individuals working diligently to elevate the team’s performance and competitiveness.

Following Edu’s departure at the end of last year, the club acted swiftly to name his successor. They secured Andrea Berta, formerly of Atlético Madrid, as the new figurehead tasked with overseeing recruitment and broader football strategy. Berta, who enjoyed a long and successful tenure at the Spanish club, played a key role in building a strong squad that achieved domestic and European success.

The spotlight will now firmly be on Berta as Arsenal approaches another crucial transfer window. Given his experience, he is expected to identify and secure the right additions to help Arteta take the team to the next level. However, the standards set by Edu are high, and there is little room for error. Berta must deliver results, particularly in the transfer market, where his decisions will be scrutinised closely. With growing anticipation among supporters and increased demand for Arsenal tickets, the pressure to assemble a winning squad has never been greater.

One of the key criticisms of Edu’s tenure was the failure to secure a top-class striker, despite investing heavily in other areas. Although the signing of Rice was a statement of intent, such expenditure is typically reserved for attacking talent. This summer, strengthening the forward line should be the top priority.

Reports suggest that Arsenal have made progress in securing a deal for Spanish midfielder Martín Zubimendi. While Zubimendi could undoubtedly bolster the midfield, prioritising this position risks repeating past mistakes. Arsenal already possess several quality midfielders, and with the possible retention of Thomas Partey and the presence of Mikel Merino, the urgency lies elsewhere.

Berta must therefore allocate resources wisely. Spending a significant portion of the budget on another midfielder may not be the most strategic move. If the club is to address its most pressing need, investing in a proven striker should be paramount, even if it requires breaking the transfer record once more.

To distinguish himself from his predecessors, Berta must make bold, decisive signings and confront the squad’s weaknesses head-on. Only then can Arsenal hope to turn promise into tangible success.