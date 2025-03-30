Andrea Berta officially joins Arsenal – what can we expect from him?

Arsenal has confirmed that Andrea Berta has officially taken on the sporting director role, succeeding Edu Gaspar, who recently departed for Nottingham Forest. The 53-year-old Italian brings a wealth of expertise from his long tenure at Atlético Madrid, where he played a crucial part in shaping the club’s success over more than a decade. Known for his sharp eye in the transfer market and ability to build competitive squads, Berta’s arrival marks an important step for Arsenal as they aim to strengthen their position both domestically and in Europe.

At Arsenal, Berta’s primary task will be to ensure that the team aligns closely with Mikel Arteta’s vision. Since Arteta’s promotion to manager in 2020, Arsenal has operated under a partnership model, where the sporting director works collaboratively rather than hierarchically with the manager. This approach has been key to the club’s recent progress, and Berta is expected to continue fostering this dynamic.

The decision to appoint Berta followed a comprehensive search process led by managing director Richard Garlick. While Jason Ayto, Edu’s deputy and interim sporting director, was a strong internal candidate and had earned trust within the club, Arsenal ultimately decided to look externally for a fresh perspective. Several high-profile names were considered for the role, including Real Sociedad’s Roberto Olabe and former Arsenal midfielder Tomas Rosicky. However, Berta stood out due to his proven track record at the highest level and his ability to adapt to new challenges.

Berta’s experience working alongside Diego Simeone at Atlético Madrid—where he successfully navigated a structure dominated by a strong managerial figure—will be invaluable at Arsenal. Although Arteta may not yet have achieved Simeone’s level of success, his influence at the club is similarly significant. With a pivotal summer transfer window ahead, Berta’s expertise will be crucial in shaping Arsenal’s future ambitions.

