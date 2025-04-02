Andrea Berta puts Arsenal in the lead to sign Premier League ace

Arsenal’s new sporting director, Andrea Berta, has positioned the club as the frontrunner to sign Wolves forward Matheus Cunha this summer, leveraging his prior relationship with the player during their time at Atletico Madrid to gain an advantage, reports Caught Offside. The 25-year-old Brazilian, who has a €75m (£62.5m) release clause, has attracted attention from several Premier League clubs, but Arsenal sees him as a priority target as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Berta, who signed Cunha for Atletico Madrid in 2021, is leading the charge for Arsenal’s pursuit of the forward. The Italian director has long admired Cunha’s versatility and work ethic, and his familiarity with the player’s qualities gives Arsenal an edge in the race. The same report indicates that Wolves, while keen to retain their talisman, are preparing for his departure and could accept offers slightly below the release clause, especially considering the player’s growing status in the market. With clubs like Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea, Newcastle, and Nottingham Forest also monitoring the situation, Arsenal’s established connection with Berta and the player could prove crucial in negotiations.

Cunha has enjoyed his best season to date at Wolves, contributing to 17 league goals (13 goals, 4 assists) despite the club’s relegation struggles. His ability to operate across the front line makes him a perfect fit for Mikel Arteta’s tactical setup, offering vital depth behind the strikers while adding creativity to Arsenal’s attacking play. The Gunners’ thin forward line, often exposed due to injuries, makes this acquisition particularly important for their ambitions going forward.

Although Arsenal intends to structure a deal below the €75m release clause, the competition from other clubs could drive up the price. Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly preparing offers, while Champions League qualification remains a key factor in activating the clause’s terms. Nevertheless, Berta’s negotiation expertise, honed during his time at Atletico, is expected to be pivotal in securing a cost-effective agreement for Arsenal.

In addition to Cunha, Arsenal is also scouting other options, such as Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres. Securing Cunha would mark Berta’s first significant signing since replacing Edu, and it would signal a shift towards more targeted, relationship-driven recruitment.

