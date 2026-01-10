Bukayo Saka has reportedly agreed to a new long-term deal at Arsenal, helping the Gunners secure one of their most important players.

Saka has emerged as one of the finest talents in the game, and the world’s biggest clubs would undoubtedly be interested in signing him. However, Arsenal were confident that he would extend his stay, as he enjoys life at the Emirates and remains committed to the club.

The attacker was in discussions with the club for some time before a final agreement was reached, but there was never any real doubt that he would remain in north London. Andrea Berta has overseen a strong start to life at the Emirates by securing this deal, but he reportedly has two more players in mind for contract extensions.

Timber and Rice Next in Line

Per Football London, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice are next in line to sign new contracts with Arsenal. Both players have contributed significantly to the club’s success since their arrivals, consistently performing at a high level and providing stability in key areas of the pitch.

Key Contributions and Club Ambitions

Rice and Timber remain vital members of the squad, and their current form is among the reasons Arsenal could contend for both English and European honours this summer. Both players have maintained excellent fitness and delivered outstanding performances in every match, reinforcing the club’s desire to secure their long-term futures.

By tying down these key individuals to new deals, Arsenal aim to maintain the momentum they have built over recent seasons and ensure stability within a squad capable of challenging for multiple trophies. The club’s proactive approach to contract renewals demonstrates its ambition to retain its best talent and strengthen its chances of achieving success in the coming campaigns.