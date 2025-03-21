Andrea Berta will need time to settle at Arsenal, what it means for Mikel Arteta

Andrea Berta is expected to become the next Arsenal sporting director, taking over from Edu, who left the job last year. His appointment is seen as a significant step forward for the club as they continue their push to compete for major trophies.

Berta has built a strong reputation as one of the best sporting directors in European football, largely due to his success at Atlético Madrid. He played a key role in helping the Spanish side remain a top club in La Liga and a consistent challenger in the Champions League. His ability to identify talent and build competitive squads on a budget has earned him widespread recognition.

Arsenal believes Berta can help take them to the next level by making smart signings and improving the squad’s overall quality. The Gunners have been competitive in the Premier League over the last few seasons, but they need to take the final step toward winning the title. Berta’s experience in squad building and recruitment could be the factor that finally pushes them over the line.

However, it is important for fans not to expect immediate results. When Edu first took the role, it took time for his vision to come to life, and some of his early decisions were questioned. Similarly, Berta will need time to assess the squad, make adjustments, and implement his strategies.

His arrival could also impact Mikel Arteta’s future at the club. On one hand, Berta’s recruitment skills could provide Arteta with the right players to strengthen the squad and increase their chances of winning major trophies. If the team continues to improve under Arteta with the right additions, he could remain in charge for the foreseeable future.

On the other hand, Berta might assess the situation differently and decide that a managerial change is necessary to take Arsenal to another level. Arteta has been at the club for six years, and while he has improved the team, expectations are constantly rising. If Arsenal fails to win major trophies soon, Berta could decide to bring in a new manager who he believes can get the club to where it needs to be.

Berta’s arrival is a crucial moment for Arsenal, and his decisions in the coming months will shape the club’s future for years to come.

________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…