Andrey Arshavin hails Gabriel Martinelli and predicts a great future for the Brazilian

Andrey Arshavin has hailed Gabriel Martinelli for the impact he has made at Arsenal in his debut season and he has tipped the Brazilian to become even better.

Martinelli was one of the best under-the-radar signings by any Premier League side this season after he joined Arsenal from Ituano for just £6 million.

The Brazilian was not even considered first-team material at the start of the season, but when he was given the chance he took it with passion and has remained in the Arsenal first-team squad since then.

He was one of the most important players under Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta has also trusted him to score the goals.

He has ten goals already in this campaign and Arshavin has become the latest former Gunner to heap praise on the youngster with the Russian also tipping him to have a bright future in the Premier League.

Arshavin said as quoted by the Metro: ‘He has done well so far, scoring some good goals. He is very technically gifted and I see a big future for him at Arsenal. ‘But can he reach the level of Thierry [Henry] or Robin [van Persie]? That is difficult to say.’

Martinelli has become a fans favourite in his short time in North London and Arteta will be hoping that he maintains his form when the season resumes.