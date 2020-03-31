Andrey Arshavin tips struggling Arsenal star to become a Premier League hit

Andrey Arshavin has backed Nicolas Pepe to become a Premier League star despite his poor start to life at the Emirates.

The Ivorian joined Arsenal in the summer from Lille in a record deal but he has failed to show the form that made the Gunners break their transfer record to sign him in the summer.

Because of his fee, he has come under some unfair criticism this season but he has shown some flashes of his brilliant side and Arshavin has become the latest individual to back him to be better.

Arshavin, when at Arsenal, struggled with consistency and he knows more than most what Pepe will be going through right now.

The Russian lit up the game when he scored four goals against Liverpool to end the Red’s title ambitions but failed to reach those heights again, well, certainly not on a regular basis and that is what is happening with Pepe to some degree.

“Pepe is a very talented player. He is very quick and a good finisher, Arshavin said as quoted by the Express.

“Already he has done well in part: maybe not as much as he could but I see the potential and he will become one of the biggest stars in the Premier League. He will be huge.”

One has to hope that the Russian is correct, Arsenal really does need Pepe to come good.