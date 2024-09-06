Andy Cole names Arsenal man as potentially the signing of the summer

Former Premier League striker Andy Cole believes Raheem Sterling could prove to be the best signing of the summer after his move to Arsenal. Sterling joined the Gunners on the final day of the transfer window after being told by Chelsea that he was not part of new manager Enzo Maresca’s plans.

Arsenal seized the opportunity to bring in the experienced attacker, and Mikel Arteta quickly integrated him into the squad. Sterling is expected to enhance Arsenal’s attack, potentially rediscovering the form he displayed while working with Arteta at Manchester City, where he thrived under the manager’s guidance.

With several high-profile signings across Premier League clubs this season, it remains challenging to predict which player will have the biggest impact, but Cole suggests Sterling’s experience and proven quality could make him the standout addition. Arsenal will be hoping that Sterling’s arrival will provide the team with an extra attacking dimension as they push for silverware.

Cole thinks it could be Sterling. He explains, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Possibly’s Raheem Sterling’s loan move to Arsenal.

‘I really do believe that’s good business and like everybody else, I’m astounded that Enzo Maresca came out and said that Raheem wasn’t going to get any minutes under him. It was like Enzo was shooting himself in the foot by saying that.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sterling has good experience, and if he is at his best, he could help us find success this term.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…