Andy Murray admits love for Arsenal as he teases Xhaka>Federer

Andy Murray has admitted his love for Arsenal and Granit Xhaka, when speaking to the press ahead of competing in Switzerland this week.

The Scottish tennis star is in action for the indoor tournament held in Xhaka’s native Switzerland this week.

Murray admitted on touching down inside the Swiss border that he sent a message to former rival Roger Federer in an attempt to wind him up.

“I messaged Roger, when I landed in Basel and I said: ‘I just touched down in the city of one of the world’s greatest ever athletes: Granit Xhaka,’” Murray told Aargauer Zeitung.

“I know that Granit Xhaka is from here, I’m a huge Arsenal fan. Xhaka is playing really, really well this season. He scored another wonderful goal on Sunday.”

As much as he was joking initially, it is hard to fault our midfielder’s performance also far this season. Xhaka deserves all the praise he is getting right now, and Federer will likely be a fan of his countryman also.

Patrick

