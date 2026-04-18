Andy Townsend doubts if Arsenal’s target is worth signing

Andy Townsend has expressed reservations about Arsenal’s reported interest in signing Julian Alvarez at the end of the season, with the Atlético Madrid forward now regarded as one of the most effective attackers in European football. The Gunners are continuing to be linked with a move for the Argentinian, who previously enjoyed success in the Premier League with Manchester City.

Arsenal’s recruitment strategy has remained ambitious, and the club are believed to have the resources and appeal to bring elite talent back to English football. Alvarez’s experience in the Premier League, combined with his proven ability at the highest level, has made him an attractive option for sides looking to strengthen in attack.

Debate Over Suitability

Despite the growing speculation, Townsend is unconvinced that Alvarez would be the right fit as a leading striker in a title-challenging side. Arsenal already signed Viktor Gyokeres in the summer of 2025, yet reports suggest Álvarez could still be considered as an additional attacking reinforcement.

Speaking via the Metro, Townsend said, “He’s clearly a clever footballer. He’s a good finisher. He had that brilliant knack for coming on and making the difference for City.

“But I don’t know if he’s got enough to come in and play as the starting striker in the Premier League and be the difference for some of those teams trying to close the door on Arsenal. I don’t quite see that.”

Arsenal’s Decision Making

There is no doubt that Alvarez is widely respected as a high-quality forward, and any potential move would depend on Arsenal’s internal assessment of his role within the squad. The club are expected to carefully evaluate whether he can deliver consistent impact as a key attacking figure.

If Mikel Arteta and the recruitment team are fully convinced of his ability to contribute at the required level, a move could be pursued. However, if doubts remain about his suitability as a primary striker option, Arsenal are likely to explore alternative targets instead.

With competition for elite forwards always intense, decisions of this nature often come down to tactical fit as much as reputation. For Arsenal, ensuring that any signing strengthens the team immediately will remain the priority as they continue to compete at the top end of English football.