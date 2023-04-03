“Anfield is a terror” Neville warns Arsenal about playing at Liverpool

Former Manchester United man Gary Neville has warned Arsenal about Anfield as the Gunners visit Liverpool in search of more league points.

Liverpool’s home is one of the toughest places for away clubs in European football and they could play a key role in the title race.

The Reds are on a terrible run of form and were at the end of a serious beating by Manchester City in the Premier League at the weekend.

However, when they play in front of their own fans, they do far better than most teams at home.

The match against Arsenal gives them a chance to return to form and Neville warns Arsenal it will be tough, but if they win, they will take a huge step towards the title.

He says via Liverpool Echo:

“I’m not going to put everything on the Liverpool game, our manager used to say to us, ‘You win at Anfield, you win the league’.

“If it was at this time of year quite often that proved to be the case. If Arsenal go to Anfield and win, I would definitely say it would be their title, because the confidence from that would be unbelievable.

“Anfield is a terror of a place to go, but if they lose at Anfield it then becomes a title race. I’m saying they’re going to lose it just because they lose at Anfield, but if they win at Anfield I think they will win it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Anfield has almost been our worst ground to visit and this game will not be easier than the others we have had before now.

However, we expect our players to be prepared for whatever reception they will get in the game.

