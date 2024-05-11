Ange Postecoglou doesn’t care if Spurs results help Arsenal

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is focused on his team winning their remaining games of the season, even though that could help make Arsenal the champions of England.

Spurs are struggling to secure their return to the Champions League next season, and they must be perfect for their remaining matches of the campaign, including their game against Manchester City.

If they win or draw that match and Arsenal wins their remaining games of the season, the Gunners could be champions.

Having Arsenal celebrate winning the Premier League title in North London is not what Tottenham fans want, but they also need to beat City for their own good and Postecoglou said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I don’t give up on anything, I’m fighting tooth and nail every single day for everything I can get for this football club because that’s my responsibility.

‘I would not give up on any cause — even the most lost of causes — because then I’d be abstaining from my responsibilities. I want us to finish the season strongly. I want us to try to win three games and see where that takes us. I’d be surprised if anyone in my position at this level will go in with anything other than 100 per cent commitment to fight for everything because if you don’t, invariably you fail.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tottenham could do us a favour that they ideally will not want to do, and we hope they will take some points from Manchester City when they meet.

But even more importantly, we need to win our own games between now and the end of the term.

