Ange Postecoglou doesn’t care if Spurs results help Arsenal

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is focused on his team winning their remaining games of the season, even though that could help make Arsenal the champions of England.
Spurs are struggling to secure their return to the Champions League next season, and they must be perfect for their remaining matches of the campaign, including their game against Manchester City.
If they win or draw that match and Arsenal wins their remaining games of the season, the Gunners could be champions.
Having Arsenal celebrate winning the Premier League title in North London is not what Tottenham fans want, but they also need to beat City for their own good and Postecoglou said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:
‘I don’t give up on anything, I’m fighting tooth and nail every single day for everything I can get for this football club because that’s my responsibility.
‘I would not give up on any cause — even the most lost of causes — because then I’d be abstaining from my responsibilities. I want us to finish the season strongly. I want us to try to win three games and see where that takes us. I’d be surprised if anyone in my position at this level will go in with anything other than 100 per cent commitment to fight for everything because if you don’t, invariably you fail.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Tottenham could do us a favour that they ideally will not want to do, and we hope they will take some points from Manchester City when they meet.
But even more importantly, we need to win our own games between now and the end of the term.
I think as the positions placement currently stands in the table. Tottenham Hs who are in 6th position and on 63 points are temporarily in the European places of the Europa League next season.
But they may not be guaranteed getting to permanently be there at the end of the season, if they lost all their 2 remaining matches which are left for them to play.
But Spurs who are still eying the possibility of them playing in the Ucl instead of the ELC next season. Are 4 points behind the currently 4th placed Aston Villa on 67 points who host Liverpool tomorrow.
If the Reds beat the Villains at away tomorrow. Spurs will have the temerity to become emboldened at home to beat the Citizens next Tuesday night. And will hope to upsurge the Villains to the Ucl spot. When they take on the relegated Blades team at away on the final day of the season. And see how things have panned out for them to qualify for the European places next season.
But prayerfully hopefully Arsenal’s hopes and ambition to win the title this season at the expense of Man City winning it. Will not be dashed but come to fruition at season’s end. As the Totts could unintentionally do Arsenal the bigger favour of the season if they beat Man City to do a big favour for themselves.