Angry Spurs fan calls in to admit Arsenal made him leave stadium before half-time

A Tottenham Hotspur fan has admitted that he left the Emirates Stadium before half-time yesterday, with Arsenal rampaging over his side.

The Gunners were in a rampant mood as they built up a 3-0 lead inside the opening 35 minutes of play, with Emile Smith Rowe and Saka combining for the opener, before Aubameyang and Saka added the second and third respectively, and we threatened to add more before the break.

One fan has now admitted to TalkSPORT that he left the stadium before the half-time whistle had even been blown, proceeding to blast his club’s awful defending, before turning his attention to captain Harry Kane who ‘doesn’t want to be there anymore’.

“It was diabolical, I have never seen it this bad for years,” he stated. “We signed a right-back that cost us £26million and he’s fast and on the bench.

“We got [Japhet] Tanganga there who is fast but is not a right-back. He’s got a bit of pace [Emerson Royal], he can run with the ball, he can get the ball forward and take pressure off our defence.

“Our defence is appalling, we still have [Eric] Dier who was appalling last year.”

“Kane doesn’t want to be there anymore,” the Tottenham supporter added. “He just stands there and just looks, Son went past him and when he had that shot [Aaron] Ramsdale saved, Kane just stood there.”

I can’t imagine what it must have felt like to turn up the Emirates yesterday on the losing side, watching your team get pummelled by your biggest rivals, although I’m not sure what they expected considering they have been playing that level of football since the international break.

Crystal Palace were dominating them when it was 11 v 11 and the red card changed very little, so they should really have been prepared for a serious loss if we turned up, which is exactly what we did.

Could you ever imagine leaving a match before half-time? Do Arsenal deserve more credit for making Spurs look bad, or were they simply awful regardless?

Patrick