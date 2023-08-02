Another 4 Arsenal Women progress to Knockout stages of World Cup

The Arsenal women appear to have held the Women’s World Cup hostage. Almost every Gunner who was called up for the World Cup has helped his national team advance to the knockout stages. The other Gunners to qualify for the World Cup knockout stages are Victoria Pelova of the Netherlands, Katherine Kuhl of Denmark, and Alessia Russo and Lotte Wubben Moy of England.

England capped off a strong showing in World Cup Group D by defeating China 6-1, with goals from Russo, Hemp, James, Kelly, and Dally. The Lionesses had previously defeated Denmark 1-0 and Haiti 1-0.

Denmark finished second in Group D after defeating Haiti 2-0 in their last group game. Prior to the match with Haiti, they had lost 1-0 to England and won 1-0 against China.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, provided us with a final group matchday spectacular, defeating Vietnam 7-0 to take top position in Group E at the expense of the defending champions, the United States. Prior to the victory over Vietnam, the Dutch had a 1-1 tie with the United States but had hammered Portugal.

Of the three teams (Netherlands, Denmark, and England), here are fixtures to watch out for:

(Alessia Russo, Lotte Wubben Moy) England vs. Nigeria

(Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley) Australia vs. Denmark (Katherine Kuhl)

(Victoria Pelova) Netherlands vs. Italy/South Africa

England looked much improved yesterday. The dream is still on…..

Michelle Maxwell

