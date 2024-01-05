Another ACL injury for Arsenal Women – on-loan GK returns to club to focus on recovery

25-year-old American goalkeeper Kaylan Marckese has officially returned to Arsenal Women to complete her recovery process after obtaining a ACL knee injury earlier in November last year against Aston Villa. Marckese was forced to come off and later needed surgery, which went successfully and she is now expected to return to Arsenal’s London Colney to complete the rest of her recovery process.

Marckese joined Arsenal in 2022 and was seen as a great prospect and was for a while the understudy to Austrian Manuela Zinsberger, but after the club brought in Canadian international Sabrina D’Angelo, Marckese was given less minutes and was seeking more game time. The club and Marckese agreed that more minutes were needed and sent her out on loan to Bristol City for some needed minutes and experience.

With only a handful of appearances, our loanee went down with a pretty bad injury that I’m sure a lot of Arsenal Women fans have started to almost get used to and her short time on loan has now been ended and she will be focussing on her recovery with Arsenal’s medical staff, some of the best in the business.

It comes as no shock that more and more players are getting these injuries and it seems like it’s somewhat of an epidemic and a real shame for these young women who are trying to make something of themselves and make the impossible dream possible but luckily for us at Arsenal Women, we seem to be on top of these types of things and are beginning to make a real difference in the world of women’s football.

It’s disappointing to see another player stripped of her chance to move forward and the long process of recovery will now continue and hopefully with the help of the great staff, who work tirelessly for our players, will be a fast and easy process for the young keeper. It’s a real shame to see a loan cut short and the opportunity to see her thrive put in hold but I’m sure everyone at Arsenal; players, staff and fans will be right behind her every step of the way.

Can you believe that our Gunners have suffered yet another ACL injury?

Daisy Mae

