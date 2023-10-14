Another Ajax youngster dreams about moving to Arsenal

Arsenal has long been a dream club for players aspiring to play in the Premier League, and one young player has openly expressed his desire to don the Arsenal shirt.

Under the management of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal is once again establishing itself as one of the top clubs in England, rekindling the allure that was synonymous with the Arsene Wenger era.

In the recent transfer window, Arsenal secured the signing of Jurrien Timber from Ajax, a highly regarded defender in European football. While Timber has yet to feature in many games for Arsenal due to injury, his transfer has already served as an inspiration to a player at his former club, Ajax.

Jorrel Hato, a 17-year-old prospect, is one of the coveted young talents at Ajax, and he has openly confessed his aspiration to play for a top club like Arsenal.

He said, as quoted by Sport Witness:

“Unfortunately, he was seriously injured in his first Premier League game for Arsenal, but he is still young and has a bright future ahead of him.

“In any case, the move to Arsenal was a wonderful one for him.

“It is also my dream to one day make such a transfer, but I realise that I still have a very long way to go.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are the club of choice for many players in Europe and we can understand why Hato wants to play for us.

However, he has a long way to go and must put in the work to reach his full potential and get us to notice him.

