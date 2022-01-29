Arsenal’s attempt to sign Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus is now off according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have seen a number of players depart the club this month, but as of yet, not a single player has joined our squad during the current window.

Two players who have been most strongly linked with the switch were Dusan Vlahovic, who has since been announced by Juventus as a new signing, and Arthur Melo, who has been struggling for minutes in Turin.

We now look to have missed out on the latter also as our deal is reported to have collapsed at present.

Juventus will try to find a solution for Aaron Ramsey before Monday – Burnley want to sign him immediately but there's no green light on player side as of now. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #Juventus Meanwhile, negotiations for Arthur Melo on loan to Arsenal have collapsed as things stand. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2022

We have seen Ainsley Maitland-Niles leave to join AS Roma on loan, while Granit Xhaka and Mo Elneny have been linked with potential exits this month also, although I cannot believe that we would even consider any more departures without bringing in extra bodies.

We have to bring in more than one player this month, or I fear it isn’t go to be an comfortable push for the top-four, especially with Coronavirus numbers still threatening to disrupt squads.

Would it be a disaster having to see out the current squad for the remainder of the term?

Patrick