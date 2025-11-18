Another Arsenal defender might return with an injury from international break

Arsenal are likely dreading the conclusion of the international break, as it appears set to create fresh challenges for the club. Riccardo Calafiori was called up to represent Italy, but an injury he sustained before the break prevented him from participating and now leaves him doubtful for the upcoming game against Tottenham. Meanwhile, Gabriel featured in Brazil’s opening match during the break, further adding to the team’s injury concerns. Jurrien Timber may also return to the Emirates carrying a knock, compounding the defensive worries for Mikel Arteta.

All three players have been pivotal for Arsenal this season, forming a central part of the back four. Their performances, alongside William Saliba, have contributed significantly to the team’s defensive solidity, helping maintain numerous clean sheets and establishing a foundation upon which the Gunners have built their campaign. Maintaining this defensive stability has been a priority for the club, and any disruption caused by injuries could have a pronounced effect on the team’s upcoming fixtures.

Timber and Arsenal’s Defensive Concerns

William Saliba played for France during the international break but does not currently present any fitness concerns, offering some reassurance to the club. However, as reported by the BBC, Timber suffered a harsh tackle while representing the Netherlands in their match against Lithuania. Despite continuing to play for a further 30 minutes, he was eventually substituted due to a deep cut sustained on his leg. This incident raises immediate questions about his availability for Arsenal’s next game and highlights the vulnerability of the defensive unit following the break.

The timing of these injuries is particularly challenging for Arsenal. The three defenders, Calafiori, Gabriel, and Timber, have been central to the team’s recent form, and the manager will now need to carefully assess their fitness levels to determine whether they can be relied upon in upcoming matches. The squad’s depth will be tested, and Arteta may be forced to make adjustments to maintain stability at the back.

Managing the Return to Club Football

Arsenal are hopeful that Timber and the other affected players recover without long-term consequences, but the risk of a fresh injury remains. The medical team will need to monitor the players closely, ensuring that any issues are addressed before reintegration into club training and matches. With a key fixture against Tottenham approaching, the club must balance the urgency of their upcoming games with the necessity of protecting player welfare. The international break, while often providing rest and development opportunities, has in this instance, introduced complications that could influence Arsenal’s defensive setup and overall team performance in the short term.

