Another Arsenal Hale End graduate set for a new lease of life in Ligue 1

In a major development in the transfer market, Olympique Lyon is poised to secure the signing of Ainsley Maitland-Niles on a free transfer. The news was confirmed by renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who revealed that the 25-year-old English midfielder is on the verge of joining the French club on a four-year deal.

Talks between the player and Lyon are said to be in the final stages, indicating that the move is close to being finalized.

Maitland-Niles’ departure from Arsenal comes as no surprise, as manager Mikel Arteta had made it clear that the talented Hale End graduate was not part of his plans for the upcoming season. As a result, the Gunners chose not to extend the player’s contract, making him a free agent after leaving the club in June.

Last season, the Englishman spent a loan spell at Southampton, where he had a rather average campaign. This led to limited interest from other clubs for the 25-year-old’s services. However, it seems that he has found a promising new home at Lyon, a club that finished 7th in the French league last season.

With this move, the versatile midfielder will be aiming to play a pivotal role in helping Lyon secure a European qualification spot for the next season.

Throughout his career, Maitland-Niles has been plagued by uncertainty about his best position on the field. While he impressed as a right-back at times, he always maintained that his preferred position was in midfield. However, at Arsenal, he found it challenging to secure regular minutes in his preferred role, indicating that the club’s management didn’t view him as a starting midfielder.

Arsenal fans will undoubtedly send their best wishes to Maitland-Niles as he embarks on a new chapter in his career. The player has showcased potential at times, but it’s fair to say that he hasn’t fully unlocked his capabilities just yet. With a fresh start at Lyon, Maitland-Niles will have the opportunity to prove himself and reach his true potential in a new environment.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles Lyon

