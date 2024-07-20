Another Arsenal idol becomes a coach in a top European league

Arsenal has become a good place for players to transition into management, as yet another former Gunner becomes a manager in a top European league.

The Gunners have enjoyed the talents of many great players throughout their history, particularly during Arsene Wenger’s tenure, which produced many leaders.

The Frenchman led his team to several domestic trophies, including the unbeaten 2003/2004 Premier League title.

Since Wenger’s departure in 2018, several former players who worked with him have become successful managers.

The current Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, played under Wenger, and the latest former Gunner to follow this path is Cesc Fabregas.

The former midfielder played at the Emirates between 2003 and 2011 after joining Arsenal as a 16-year-old from Barcelona.

He had an illustrious playing career and has now been named the manager of Como, as revealed by the Daily Mail.

Fabregas has been involved with the club for some time, having played for them in the 2022/2023 season.

He also worked unofficially with Jack Wilshere at the Arsenal academy for a number of weeks during the last campaign and will now manage the newly promoted Como.

Fabregas was a fantastic player, and we expect him to become another successful former Arsenal star in management.

