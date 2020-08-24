Another Arsenal legend lined up to replace Freddie Ljungberg

Freddie Ljungberg’s exit is set to hand another Arsenal legend a chance to return to the club, The Sun claims.

Ljungberg who served as caretaker manager of the Gunners after they fired Unai Emery last year has just left the club to pursue other managerial opportunities.

He had been a part of Mikel Arteta’s coaching staff since the Spaniard was named the club’s new permanent manager.

The Gunners will now look to replace the Swede and The Sun claims that they have lined up Dennis Bergkamp.

Bergkamp is an Arsenal legend and the Dutchman even has a statue of himself outside the Emirates.

He has made no secret of his desires to return to Arsenal one day and it seems that he will achieve that soon.

The report claims that Arteta wants to name someone who will command respect from the current group of players because of his history at the club and Bergkamp fits that profile.

Bergkamp has been out of work since he was ousted as the Assistant Manager of Ajax three years ago.

He has spent those years volunteering as a coach at Amere City, but he might be back working again sooner.

The Dutchman spent 11 years at the Emirate as a player and he won numerous trophies for the club.

Fans will hope that he can help them get back to winning trophies again under Arteta.