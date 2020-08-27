Another Arsenal man completes loan move away to Championship side

Arsenal youngster, Jordi Osei-Tutu has joined Cardiff City on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at German side, Vfl Bochum is the 2. Bundesliga.

He was one of their best players towards the end of the season as they managed to escape relegation with a late fine run of form.

His form saw him net three times and also provided three assists towards the end of the season.

He returned to the Emirates with still no space for him to break into Mikel Arteta’s side and he has decided to head out on loan again.

Cardiff City has won the race for his signature and he will hope that he can replicate the form he showed in Germany in English second tier.

Sun Sports reports that he has even played a game for the Blue Birds as he partook in their 3-0 win over Newport in pre-season.

He told the club’s website: “I came here because it is a big club giving me a big platform.

“I thank the manager for having the belief to bring me to such a wonderful club and all I want to do is repay him.

“I’ll do that by showing what I can do, helping the team win games and hopefully pushing for promotion.

“I have good knowledge of playing around the pitch, but right-back is my spot. I like to get up and down the pitch, attack and defend. I can’t wait to get started.”