Another Arsenal season wasted – Beginning of the end for Arteta?

Another PL season gone to waste. by Konstantin Mitov
Welcome back to reality lovely Arsenal people! I must say, I’ve seen us poor, but being beaten 3:0 so dominantly by teams like Aston Villa at home feels like an insult. I’ve seen us poor and heartless before, but this is a new low at the Emirates. Lack of desire, lack of passion, lack of ability and I just hope we’ll be rid of our misery with Mikel soon. We are playing at home and we’re incapable of creating one good chance.
It’s just incredibly difficult not to look at Arteta. Our goal difference is negative, we struggle to score goals, but we really struggle to create chances and that’s the bigger issue. Arteta is a clown if he believes players like Joe Willock need to “earn” their place when there’s more chemistry in a platonic long distance relationship than our front 3.
Willian was ridiculously poor. That 3 year contract on 200k p/w will hurt. It’s like we’ve learned nothing from the Ozil situation. And I will bring it back up again, not because I want to, but because I see the negativity we have going forward and it’s just so hard not to ask how a player like Willian is in the squad and Mesut isn’t. Surely we could give Pepe a run in the side can’t we?
Then there’s Lacazette who did nothing but prove he’s not good enough by missing another great chance. How many seasons does he need? At his age, we should’ve sold him and tried to reinforce the squad. I am wondering why we are wasting Aubameyang on the wing? Shouldn’t he be in the middle on the end of those balls instead of supplying them?
Mikel Arteta needs to go. The sooner the better. We were swindled by the FA cup last year. So much, even Kroenke backed him, but the reality is, we’re extremely poor. Our “best” performances come in games, where nobody expects anything from us, we sit deep and pray on a mistake. Pogba gifted us one last week and we again jumped the hype train, but in my heart I knew, we need to back that performance against Villa and what did we do? Drop the most horrendous home performance I’ve seen in a very long time.
They had the ball in our net after 47 seconds. We were luckily saved by VAR, but it should’ve been a warning. Instead we learned nothing, and when we went down for real I just learned my mistake from the Leicester game and went to play “Among us” with some friends leaving the TV in the background.
I just saw it coming in the first minutes and I knew our manager wouldn’t change anything. Arteta has no plan B. They say managers earn their money at half time but our performance in the second half was even worse. Not once did I feel like we could score a goal. At home to Aston Villa – with all my respect to them!
Even under Wenger, when everyone knew we were poor, we still managed to create chances, even score like 5 goals in 1 game. If we score one now I celebrate. We’re pathetic, honestly the worst football we’ve played under all managers that have been here in recent times. Not that the players should be excused.
This shirt is too heavy for them and they prove that when the pressure is on us to win. We cannot dominate a game, because we don’t know what to do with the ball, we lack confidence and I must say ability as well. Did you see how Bellerin got robbed of the ball? Holding dropping deep, giving time to opposition players on the ball. He swindled us with a decent performance at United, but we should’ve gone with Luiz instead. At least then we’d have some creativity and a player able to pick a forward pass in our CENTER BACK.
These players have too much power with their big contracts and their poor performances which make them impossible to move. Where’s Edu in all this? Why did he approve on Willian’s signing? To help his countryman out? We wanted Overmars to be our technical director or whatever Edu is and he turned us down. Do you ask yourselves why?
I’ve seen these players down tools before, but why doesn’t our manager drop them? It clearly doesn’t work, and I’ve been saying it ever since we beat West Ham. A poor performance can be excused every once in a while, but for all of Artetas talk of our “way” and “style”, what I see is so negative it hurts.
Poch is available, so is Allegri. Surely with a good enough sweet talk we can persuade either of them. Nagelsmann anyone? There are options out there. I fell in love with Arsenal back in the day because we were positive, always on the front foot. Sometimes too much, but never, ever have I associated us with negativity, and that’s the only emotion the club makes me feel now. And that’s after I was completely apathetic in Wengers final 2 season, but then I knew what had to change.
Now we are staring at another season that’ll be thrown in the bin. Four defeats in 8 games is shambolic. I feel extremely sorry for you fair readers of this forum, because I really hope we could talk about something different, but the reality is until we appoint a proper manager and get rid of most of these players, nothing will change. Just don’t fall into the hype when we win 1 game, because a week later, we’ll be back chatting the same thing.
It’s just unacceptable to be so negative, heartless and lacklustre. Apart from a 4-0 win against Norwich Arteta has been extremely poor in the league and he should be sacked. End of story.
Konstantin
Beginning of the end for Arteta?
Cmon it’s a bit soon don’t you think 🤔
This break Might help us out now ,let’s wait till season ends before coming up with Articles like this it does not help anyone involved with the club ,we all know we played sh1t ,and I’m pretty sure the players do to .
Dan Kit ,I’m sure the writer of that article is just looking for comments, arteta tactics was bad yesterday but we still have to support him and anyone that cant support him should not be an arsenal fan
Ooh and Dan how will you rate Pepe and Willian performance yesterday
I couldn’t finish the article as I was so pissed, what is this?
I thought you said you can’t cope with Arsenal again, please take a break, it’s not by force to support Arsenal NOW, you can come back when they are good. Now am gonna read the article
I didn’t read it. The headline said it all!
What knee jerk reactions. This same Villa battered Liverpool, did their fans call it the end for Klopp? Our season was over before the first game kick off. When you have utter useless players – ozil, Xhaka, Laca, Kolasinac, what can the coach do? These four players have prevented us from signing four world class players. Mikel may be at fault for Cedric, Luiz and Willian, these are squad players, but he still has Wenger’s dross to work with, and he did deliver two cups in six months! Admit we are a cup team, and enjoy the cup successes with Mikel rather than dream of winning something once he is gone. And regarding some sections calling for Ozil’s introduction, remember Rodgers also agreed with Mikel, so a top four manager thinks the same too, so do not pick Mikel for the sake of doing so.
I agree with your statement of being a knee jerk reaction also true that Laca, kola, Ozil, xhaka stopped us from getting 4 new players but you also need to recognise that it is also the case with Cedric, Luiz, Wilian( I will wait and give Mari the benefit of the doubt) and that MA had as a manager had a very big part to play either, he gave them contracts because he wanted them or more worryingly he didn’t want some of them and didn’t do or couldn’t do anything about it!!
Wow, time really goldens the memories of some people.
We scored 5 with Wenger? No, we rarely did. We stopped after 3 and started defending the lead. We never, ever kept attacking as much as we could as long as we could.
Someone said with Wenger Emirates was a fortress, oh my God… the delusion.
We are going through a real rough patch. Its hardly MAs fault that Lacazette keeps missing sitters although he should bench him already.
He should use the international break to teach our blankers how to score.
@Mc lovin,Wenger wins ratio during his tenure.
Highbury :70% win ratio
Emirates :68%win ratio
Now you can make your mind up but be fair! 👍
Yes!!!!! Back at it with a bang!
This is the Konstantin Mitov I knew and we all knew.
The master of dark arts when it comes to criticizing and calling for the head of a manager.
Oh boy you finally found your mojo back!! You did it! you did it!😆
Another season wasted?
Oh wait Eddie, don’t you know we’re 25 points away from even the 4th position on the table?
Zero shame this article has.
While our season is over, do you mind go sacking the coach?
I haven’t seen a negative rubbish article like this since your masterclass days when it was always Wenger out.
Great job lifting our spirits bro
I fully back you Konstantin..Arteta cannot carry us forward. He is too inexperienced for Arsenal. He is too sentimental. He is too rigid we are now playing negative football. During Wenger’s time, we lose a game and you can still carry your head high but, not these days.Infact we were lucky Villa did not score us up to six to seven goals yesterday. This season is already over cos Arteta will NOT be sacked. The board and the ownership are happy with him.Afterall he had won the FA Cup and community shield. They forgot that Wigan won the FA Cup and were relegated that same year. Birmingham City won the Carling Cup and were relegated too…
CG, I pity you and you lack of intellect, I really do!
Please which Wenger days are you talking about I’m sure it’s not the last 8
years of Wenger tenure.
This headline and esp first paragraph is the most laughably, ludicrous, reactionary, unthought through and pathetic thing I have read on this site in all the years I HAVE BEEN ON IT.
Frankly, so called ” fans” like Konstantin are doing immense harm to our great club and I urge all proper, REAL thinking, Gooners to slaughter this silly writer and his pathetic tripe of a so called article! SHAME ON YOU KONSTANTIN!
Lord Jon
Exactly! This is pathetic! I don’t like to moan about articles but this is so terrible.
It’s like listening to a child crying over milk.
Goonrboy, Th good thing that silly article lik e Konstantins do is that REAL, PROPER FANS , will now com etogether against the traitorous socalled “throw his toys out of the pram”, “fans”like this spoil child, with his ridiculous ense ot entitlement I see distinct parallels of how Trump is now behaving , in this nonsense article
You said this is a new low at the Emirates? Where were you when the same Villa beat us in our first game of the season at the same Emirates?
I agree with lack of creativity that’s been very evident for all to see, I also agree with Willian not being good enough, but Pepe is much more worse, we forget things too easily.
We were the better side against United and Pogba didn’t gift us any goal, it was well deserved for us as it was for Villa, they were the better team hands down!
In Wenger’s last two years, we were so terrible and we don’t create enough chances as well, we struggle every time especially away, and we had Ozil playing too.
We fans are so unfair, everyone suggested that we MUST go with SAME line up that won at OT now you are mentioning Luiz.
When I saw the outcome of the game, I said that to myself too, but there is no way I would blame Arteta for that, if he had benched Holding we would have still moaned.
You fell in love with Arsenal because we have always been on the front foot, that means you don’t know the Arsenal before Wenger, we were always boring, winning ugly.
I agree Arteta has made mistakes and all but Arteta out already? This is so immature and juvenile.
Wolves beat City at home last season, Sheffield beat Chelsea 3-0 last season, Villa humiliated Pool, Leicester humiliated City at home this season, that’s is football, is that not why we love the Premier League? But when it happens to us, we complain as if we have the birth right to beat anybody.
Arteta had made a lot of mistakes and will still make many, you better be prepared or else take a break from football
Dear Mr Konstantin
Thank you for having the balls to write a true and reflective article. The truth is myself and all the other gooners want to believe it is just a blip. However, since wenger left we have been crap. And I think it has got worse.
The funny thing is I had this exact same conversation with my friends on WhatsApp last night.
Arteta has brought us back somewhat and fair play done very well in some games. But that honest truth is e are a long way from a title and just as far from top 4.
Our negative football is a problem simple as. How can we win if we don’t create goals. We can’t. Many of my friends refereed to klopps 1st 4 seasons. In which he built and didn’t win anything. However, I also pointed out that liverpool were a force and could outscor most teams and finished in the top. They were feared and needed to make 1 or 2 tweaks in the form of vigil van dyk.
This arsenal team is not respected. And put pressure on our selves. We cannot get the most basic thing in football correct which is to score goals.
Konstantin you are completely correct and we can all see that lacca must go. Auba must play upfront and we must play 3 in the middle allowing a creative player to link from the defence to the strike force.
I truly believe our defence has improved and not too long ago that would have been 5 -0. The problem is now the manager and his negative tactics and crazy team selection. So konstantin is right to point out that ARTETA who took the blame him self needs to sort it out and if he does not then I would be thinking about allegri most definitely. Poch as a 2nd option as he is a spud.
We have all seen what happens when u let a manager stay just because we love him. Look at ole at utd. We can all see it is a joke and the job is too much and arteta has a limited time to prove to us. Its nearly been a year so Konstantin is not wrong at all
What doesn’t kill you make you stronger. For any Arsenal fan who is not stronger after all these years they have a lot to improve, in my opinion.
This article is 4 months early. It’s better defeats like these have come early so there is still time for improvement.
Is it possible to close the gap with the current leader? The answer is yes so the title bid is not over. Far from it.
“God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.”
Oh and can we sign Martinez, Grealish and Watkins from Villa?
Arteta is worse than Emery stats says so and that’s not good enough.Allegri is available stop experiments with a rookie were are arsenal we’re better than that.Arteta out all the way! End of story
Allegri was available when they appointed Mikel. Arteta out really? Why don’t the board line up 20 managers so they can easily replace one every bad gameweek.
You speak the truth about MA? Out come the knives. While I don’t agree that MA should be fired, I maintain that things need to change and change soon. From the exclusion of Ozil to the expulsion of Guenduzi to the benching of AMN to the insistence of playing negative football , you could see that the man lacks flexibility. he was put on a pedestal too soon and given too much power long before earning it. He is a rookie coach because he lacks experience. He needs 2 or 3 years on the job to succeed providing he learns from his mistakes and embraces humility. That said he also needs to be lucky while acquiring his own players because the owners are not known for spending money. Give the man time and don’t expect miracles. He deserves a fighting chance.
I agree with your points except for being ruthless. I am 100% with Mikel on that one. He is not blind he saw what happened to Unay. Players fired Unay, players let down the great Arsene.
Total nonsense from someone who should calm down or see a therapist.
Arteta was Elneny type of a player,he was below average not arsenal standard as player and now even worse as a manager.He could clean Ozil boots as player but now he speaks like a king even without a style of play to show as a manager.His foolishness is ruining this club he must leave, the players look unhappy and he has silently lost the dressing room with the Ozil saga and dumb tactics
Yes, I’m gutted by our loss and by the way in which we lost. But as an Arsenal fan on an Arsenal supporting website you gotta say that an article focussing on how, with the assets we currently have, we might realistically improve our performance would be more positive.