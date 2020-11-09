Another Arsenal season wasted – Beginning of the end for Arteta?

Another PL season gone to waste. by Konstantin Mitov

Welcome back to reality lovely Arsenal people! I must say, I’ve seen us poor, but being beaten 3:0 so dominantly by teams like Aston Villa at home feels like an insult. I’ve seen us poor and heartless before, but this is a new low at the Emirates. Lack of desire, lack of passion, lack of ability and I just hope we’ll be rid of our misery with Mikel soon. We are playing at home and we’re incapable of creating one good chance.

It’s just incredibly difficult not to look at Arteta. Our goal difference is negative, we struggle to score goals, but we really struggle to create chances and that’s the bigger issue. Arteta is a clown if he believes players like Joe Willock need to “earn” their place when there’s more chemistry in a platonic long distance relationship than our front 3.

Willian was ridiculously poor. That 3 year contract on 200k p/w will hurt. It’s like we’ve learned nothing from the Ozil situation. And I will bring it back up again, not because I want to, but because I see the negativity we have going forward and it’s just so hard not to ask how a player like Willian is in the squad and Mesut isn’t. Surely we could give Pepe a run in the side can’t we?

Then there’s Lacazette who did nothing but prove he’s not good enough by missing another great chance. How many seasons does he need? At his age, we should’ve sold him and tried to reinforce the squad. I am wondering why we are wasting Aubameyang on the wing? Shouldn’t he be in the middle on the end of those balls instead of supplying them?

Mikel Arteta needs to go. The sooner the better. We were swindled by the FA cup last year. So much, even Kroenke backed him, but the reality is, we’re extremely poor. Our “best” performances come in games, where nobody expects anything from us, we sit deep and pray on a mistake. Pogba gifted us one last week and we again jumped the hype train, but in my heart I knew, we need to back that performance against Villa and what did we do? Drop the most horrendous home performance I’ve seen in a very long time.

They had the ball in our net after 47 seconds. We were luckily saved by VAR, but it should’ve been a warning. Instead we learned nothing, and when we went down for real I just learned my mistake from the Leicester game and went to play “Among us” with some friends leaving the TV in the background.

I just saw it coming in the first minutes and I knew our manager wouldn’t change anything. Arteta has no plan B. They say managers earn their money at half time but our performance in the second half was even worse. Not once did I feel like we could score a goal. At home to Aston Villa – with all my respect to them!

Even under Wenger, when everyone knew we were poor, we still managed to create chances, even score like 5 goals in 1 game. If we score one now I celebrate. We’re pathetic, honestly the worst football we’ve played under all managers that have been here in recent times. Not that the players should be excused.

This shirt is too heavy for them and they prove that when the pressure is on us to win. We cannot dominate a game, because we don’t know what to do with the ball, we lack confidence and I must say ability as well. Did you see how Bellerin got robbed of the ball? Holding dropping deep, giving time to opposition players on the ball. He swindled us with a decent performance at United, but we should’ve gone with Luiz instead. At least then we’d have some creativity and a player able to pick a forward pass in our CENTER BACK.

These players have too much power with their big contracts and their poor performances which make them impossible to move. Where’s Edu in all this? Why did he approve on Willian’s signing? To help his countryman out? We wanted Overmars to be our technical director or whatever Edu is and he turned us down. Do you ask yourselves why?

I’ve seen these players down tools before, but why doesn’t our manager drop them? It clearly doesn’t work, and I’ve been saying it ever since we beat West Ham. A poor performance can be excused every once in a while, but for all of Artetas talk of our “way” and “style”, what I see is so negative it hurts.

Poch is available, so is Allegri. Surely with a good enough sweet talk we can persuade either of them. Nagelsmann anyone? There are options out there. I fell in love with Arsenal back in the day because we were positive, always on the front foot. Sometimes too much, but never, ever have I associated us with negativity, and that’s the only emotion the club makes me feel now. And that’s after I was completely apathetic in Wengers final 2 season, but then I knew what had to change.

Now we are staring at another season that’ll be thrown in the bin. Four defeats in 8 games is shambolic. I feel extremely sorry for you fair readers of this forum, because I really hope we could talk about something different, but the reality is until we appoint a proper manager and get rid of most of these players, nothing will change. Just don’t fall into the hype when we win 1 game, because a week later, we’ll be back chatting the same thing.

It’s just unacceptable to be so negative, heartless and lacklustre. Apart from a 4-0 win against Norwich Arteta has been extremely poor in the league and he should be sacked. End of story.

Konstantin