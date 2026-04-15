Another Arsenal star has joined their growing injury list

Arsenal’s injury concerns continue to mount ahead of their Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Sporting Club this evening, with another key player now added to the sidelines. Since the beginning of the season, the Gunners have faced a steady stream of fitness setbacks involving several important squad members, creating ongoing challenges for Mikel Arteta.

Despite these difficulties, Arsenal remain focused on finishing the season strongly and competing for silverware on multiple fronts. With every match now carrying significant weight, the need for a positive result in this fixture has become even more pressing.

Major Blow Ahead of Crucial Fixture

The latest setback comes in the form of Declan Rice, who has reportedly joined Arsenal’s growing injury list. According to Metro Sport, the midfielder is set to miss the match, dealing a significant blow to Arteta’s plans for such an important European tie.

Rice has been one of Arsenal’s most influential performers this season, and his absence is expected to be felt both defensively and in terms of midfield control. His unavailability adds to an already lengthy list of injured players, further complicating team selection for a match of this magnitude.

The report suggests that Rice will be out for a period of time, ruling him out of this decisive encounter. While he is expected to support his teammates from the stands, his absence on the pitch represents a major challenge for the squad.

Opportunity Despite Setbacks

Even without several key players, Arsenal still possess enough quality within their squad to compete effectively. Arteta will be relying on depth and tactical flexibility to ensure his team can overcome Sporting and secure progression to the next stage.

The squad remains determined to continue their European campaign, and reaching the semi finals would provide an opportunity for players who are available to step up in the absence of injured teammates. While the situation is far from ideal, Arsenal will be aiming to demonstrate resilience and deliver a performance worthy of their ambitions.