Another Arsenal star set to be out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery

Takehiro Tomiyasu has played just six minutes of football for Arsenal this season, and it now appears that will be his only contribution to the campaign. The defender has endured a torrid time with injuries in recent months, and despite his efforts to return to full fitness, setbacks have continued to plague him.

Earlier in the season, Tomiyasu underwent surgery, which allowed him to make a brief return to action. However, after playing just six competitive minutes, he did not react well to his time on the pitch and was sidelined once again. His struggle to regain full fitness has left Arsenal with no choice but to explore further medical options.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the club have now decided that another surgery was necessary, and Tomiyasu has undergone the procedure in a bid to address his persistent injury issues. As a result, he is expected to miss the remainder of the season as he focuses on rehabilitation and recovery. The hope is that this latest intervention will allow him to return to the squad fully fit at the start of the next campaign.

Tomiyasu has proven to be one of Arsenal’s strongest and most dependable defenders when available, but his injury troubles have severely limited his impact. His absence has been felt, and the club will be hoping this latest surgery provides a lasting solution to his ongoing fitness concerns.

It is crucial that he is given the time to recover properly, ensuring that when he does return, he is able to perform at his best without the risk of further setbacks. If everything goes to plan, Arsenal could have a fully fit Tomiyasu back in their squad next season, ready to contribute once again.

3 Comments

  3. Until he fully recovers from his injury and can prove his fitness, it will be difficult to convince another Club to buy him.Like KT, a very good player who’s career at the top level has been blighted by injury.

