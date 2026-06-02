Another Arsenal star snubbed Tottenham move before Eze did

One of the most intriguing stories of last summer’s transfer window was Arsenal’s late move to hijack Tottenham’s pursuit of Eberechi Eze.

The England international had enjoyed a remarkable spell at Crystal Palace, helping the club win two trophies in a short period, and it appeared to be the right time for him to take the next step in his career. Tottenham moved quickly and were reportedly close to finalising a deal.

Thomas Frank viewed Eze as the ideal player to fill the number 10 role in his system, and the midfielder was open to the move, particularly as Arsenal had shown little interest in re-signing the player they released as a teenager.

Arsenal changed the transfer race

That changed when the Gunners finally entered the race. Once Arsenal made their move, Eze chose the Emirates over Tottenham and is unlikely to have any regrets after seeing how the two clubs’ seasons unfolded.

The move highlighted Arsenal’s growing appeal under Mikel Arteta, with the club increasingly able to attract players who might previously have considered alternative destinations.

Eze’s decision was viewed as a significant statement, particularly given Tottenham’s long-standing interest and efforts to complete a deal before Arsenal became involved.

Trossard made a similar choice

Interestingly, Eze is not the first Arsenal player to turn down Tottenham in favour of a move across North London. According to a report from Belgium, cited by Sport Witness, Spurs were also firmly in the running to sign Leandro Trossard during his time at Brighton.

The Belgian forward was expected to leave the Seagulls in January 2023, and Tottenham pushed hard to secure his signature. However, the report claims that Trossard ultimately rejected their advances and opted to join Arsenal instead.

Since arriving at the Emirates, Trossard has become an important member of the squad and has contributed to the club’s success in domestic and European competitions.

Tottenham supporters may not enjoy hearing it, but Arsenal’s recent success has strengthened their position as North London’s leading club. Their Premier League title triumph and run to the Champions League final have only reinforced that status, while their ability to attract highly sought-after players continues to demonstrate the progress made under Arteta.

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