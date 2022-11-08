Another Arsenal star speaks out on Qatar – “I won’t be watching”

Arsenal’s Wubben-Moy won’t be watching Qatar’s World Cup By Michelle
Lotte Wubben-Moy’s Arsenal team-mate and fellow England star Beth Mead told BBC Radio 4 on Thursday that homosexuality being illegal in Qatar was the complete opposite to what I believe and respect and that she would not be backing or promoting the event. Beth continued Although I’m cheering for the boys who are going to play football there, from the minute it was announced I thought it wasn’t the best idea.
Now the Arsenal and England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy has responded to that and says she will be supporting the England squad during the Qatar World Cup, but that she has taken the decision not to watch any of the matches in the whole tournament, because of Qatar’s record on human rights, women’s rights and LGBTQ+ rights.
Lotte is a constant champion of equal rights in interviews. She is the player behind the idea for the Lionesses to send a letter to both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak in August calling for them to provide equal access to football to girls in schools, Wubben-Moy said, when asked how she felt about the men’s tournament being staged in Qatar: It’s tough. As an England team, we all have strong values, and a lot of those values aren’t reflected in the way that we see it, in Qatar.
I think it’s a tough conversation to have and there’s a lot of dialogue around it. I personally will be supporting the men’s team, but I won’t be watching.
Asked about the power of campaigns such as the Rainbow Laces, Wubben-Moy continued: Sport is a very strong vehicle for change. I’ve seen a lot of the players have strong viewpoints and I salute them and I wish them the best in looking to express that throughout this World Cup.
There is certainly a lot of negative media attention focussed on this issue though, of course, it will go ahead as planned, commencing on 20th November 2022.
Though, here at Just Arsenal HQ, we agree 100% the human rights, women’s rights and LGBTQ+ rights issues that staging the World Cup in Qatar raises, we really couldn’t tune out completely! It is a World Cup after all…
How do you feel about supporting the World Cup in Qatar? Do any of you feel as strongly as Lotte, in that you won’t even tune in to watch it?
Michelle Maxwell
We talk about government of Nations not interfering with football, but we in football the other way round wants to interfere with a sovereign nation about what values to accept or not accept.
How many times have nations who dont support LGBTQ rights ever said they won’t attend sporting events of nations that do?
The world is evolving yes, but at least they deserve the exclusive rights of what values are acceptable in their nations.
Dialogue will work better than all these forceful measures.
From Nigeria, I will be rooting for England, Senegal, Portugal and Ghana.
Yet you watch a team that has Visit Rwanda on its sleeves .
A country that as in the past has had awful human rights issues .
Genocide ,supplying child soldiers to the army ,jailing women that have had abortions .
Sorry I read that wrong ,it was mead that said .
But she plays Football with visit Rwanda on her sleeve
I am going to watch, and I look forward to it.
Sure, there are several problems with Qatar from a political and human rights perspective.
But if we limit ourselves to only “accepting” sports involving democratic nations, which 100% live up to all human rights issues, it will become a very limited and exclusive “club”.
Disclaimer:
This comment is written on a laptop, where something like 95% of the components are manufactured in China, one of the World’s worst suppressors of human rights.