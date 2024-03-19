Another Arsenal star turns down international call-up

Thomas Partey has joined the list of Arsenal players withdrawing from international duty during this window.
The midfielder has faced injury struggles throughout the season and has only recently returned from his latest setback.
Despite not yet starting a game for the Gunners since his return, Partey remains a vital player for Ghana, who had called him up for their upcoming friendly matches.
However, Partey has declined the invitation and opted to stay in London to focus on completing his recovery.
According to Charles Watts, Partey’s decision marks him as the latest Arsenal player to turn down an international call-up, following Ben White’s choice to make himself unavailable for selection to the England national team.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Partey has just returned to training, and it makes no sense for him to join his national team at this stage.
We need all our players to be back to action in good health when the football returns after the break, and Partey will play a key role for us for the rest of the season.
Hopefully, the players representing their countries will not return with injuries and will also not lose the momentum we have built over time.
The remainder of this season is very crucial to Parteys footballing future.
He has been so rusty in the few appearances after injury. It sounds funny but right now he is surely behind Jorginho in the pecking order on current form.
Him alongside G.Jesus have their work cut out in a bid to regain their positions in the starting 11.
Excellent news in so many ways! If only ALL players EVERYWHERE would do likewise, we could abolish boring, tedious, “couldnt care less about it” international football altogether!