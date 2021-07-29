Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Another Arsenal starlet sent out on season-long loan

Arsenal youngster set to move to Scotland on loan

Arsenal’s 20-year-old defender Harry Clarke is set to make a season-long loan move to Scottish side Ross County.

Manager Malky Mackay, who has worked with English clubs such as Watford, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic, has identified the Arsenal youngster as the perfect player for the center back position.

The Scottish side are going through a summer overhaul of their own, after 15 players left the first team picture this summer.

It is clear to everyone that Harry Clarke, who came through the academy of Ipswich Town, will struggle to get any minutes with the Arsenal senior squad this season.

The Gunners already boast a vast number of players at their disposal, thus loaning the 20-year-old would be a rational decision.

Another U23 squad player leaving on loan to get a taste of men’s football is a testament to the North London outfit’s different strategy under academy manager Per Mertesacker.

It appears like the Gunners are trying to go the same path like London rivals Chelsea, who are known for loaning out their youngsters at the correct time, rather than letting them play football at academy level.

The 20-year-old Clarke impressed on a season-long loan to fourth tier English team Oldham Athletic, making 35 appearances for them. The Englishman has also made two appearances for the U17 England national team.

Clarke is a strong defender who can also play as a right-back. His performances in Scotland can prove whether he is cut out to play for the four-time Premier League and 14-time FA Cup winners.

Yash Bisht

 

  1. Sue says:
    July 29, 2021 at 1:44 pm

    Plus Tyreece John-Jules has gone on loan to Blackpool. Good luck to them both!

    Reply

