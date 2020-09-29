Another Arsenal target tipped to leave his club soon

Lille’s owner, Gerard Lopez has tipped Arsenal target, Boubakary Soumaré to leave the French side in the next few days

The midfielder emerged as a target for the Gunners in this transfer window as they struggle to get a deal done for Thomas Partey (The Metro).

They still cannot get Partey and they have since added Houssem Aouar and Jorginho to their list of targets.

Neither of their targets has joined them so far and it remains to be seen who they eventually sign, but Soumare will reportedly be on the move soon.

Lopez didn’t name the team that the 21-year-old will be joining, but he made it clear that the midfielder will likely be a player of another team in the coming days.

He was speaking to France Bleu about the future of a number of his current players and he made it clear that they were a selling team and they will sell anyone.

When asked “What about the situation of midfielder Boubakary Soumaré?”

He responded: “He can also leave in the next few days.”

The former PSG trainee joined Lille in 2017 and he has developed to become one of the club’s key players this season.