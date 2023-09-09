Another Arsenal transfer giveaway as Nicolas Pepe joins Trabzonspor

Nicolas Pepe joins Trabzonspor by Dan Smith
There is often a divide in our fanbase.
Some feel that the definition of any supporter is you must say everything about your club is amazing and that zero criticism is allowed.
There can of course be middle ground.
It is possible to acknowledge the improvement Arsenal made last season, both as a team and as individuals.
Arteta has many strengths, but that does not mean he’s immune from it being highlighted when he makes mistakes.
Our manager talks about his ‘ non-negotiable ‘ principles but those principles continue to cost us money.
Rumours range that Pepe was allowed to leave for free to Trabzonspor or that if we did receive a fee, it was a very small one.
That’s a huge loss on the 72 million we gave Lille in 2019.
The winger had long failed to justify what at the time was the most in our history we spent on anyone. Yet in a market where average talent can be valued at 40 million, Pepe isn’t so bad he warrants essentially being given away.
Yet suitors knew they could get the attacker for nothing because our manager in the last year hasn’t even pretended the 28-year-old has a future in North London.
The Spaniard refuses to wear a poker face, essentially walking around with a sign saying, ‘for free’.
Do these ‘non negotiables’ include making someone train in isolation without even a shirt number?
We will probably hear how the Ivorian didn’t suit his boss’ ethos. That would be believable if this were a rare occurrence.
Yet Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Luiz, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Mustafi, Willian, Niles …. the list goes on.
How many players have left for nothing?
Pepe was the last remaining player who started the 2020 FA Cup Final (Tierney is on loan), the last trophy we won.
Out of that starting 11, 5 (could be 6) left for nothing, only 4 we got any money for (and we are talking 4 million for Holding and possibly 3 for Pepe).
Nicolas Pepe has left Arsenal to join Trabzonspor on a free transfer ✍️🇹🇷pic.twitter.com/xkoHM86uya
I have long said that the Kroenke Family should have made it part of the job specification to get the best out of the resources he inherited.
A rookie boss at the time now thinks it’s standard to just wash your hands and give up on assets.
It’s a business model which has cost us millions and which one agent claimed makes us a laughing stock in the industry.
Look how much talent Chelsea wanted to offload this summer and look at the prices they got.
Man City just got over 40 million for a player yet to score in the League.
They do that by holding cards close to their chest.
If Arteta had even pretended Pepe could have a role in the team (I maintain he’s just as good as a Nketiah or Nelson), it would have increased the chance of a larger sum.
If you own lots of cars and have a history of selling them on the cheap when you get impatient, buyers have no indication to make you a crazy offer if they know you will end up giving the item away.
Arsenal won 14 FA Cups in our history.
Pepe contributed to one of them.
No one can take that away from him.
Good luck to Pepe in Turkey.
Some where in this lad there is still a player there.
Hope’s he comes alive soon after joining and make his family proud
Couldn’t agree more Dan 👍
The winners in this saga are Pepe and his agent, Lille, Trabzonspor, Arteta and Edu.
Pepe and his agent have pocketed Arsenal salaries and Trabzonspor signing fee.
Lille got 72M.
Trabzonspor have gotten a quality player who they are going to sell for a considerable fee in the future.
Arteta and Edu for getting new improved contracts by doing the shittiest job in players transfers history. Making a fool out of the owner.
The only loser is Kroenke and rightly so. Wish he could lose more because he let Wenger carry the cross for his lack of investment in the team.
Not like we never lost money on players under Wenger 🙄
Do I have to ask for the list? You were supposed to list some examples.
I can’t believe the Arsenal owners will be happy to lose 70m without either getting something from his playing time or throw his sale just because Arteta thinks he is crap.
There must be more to this story than we can see & the loss may not be as high as we think
We saw how big clubs threw expensive flops away for free, as if they never paid huge amount of money for those players
If I were one of those big clubs’ owners, I would never sanction such charity, because it’s like dumping £50m to a trash can
This is why I suspect most of those flops were bought with installment, performance, appearance and achievement clauses, as a fail-safe
Having said that, Arsenal’s player sales are generally awful since Sanllehi came. I hope we can sell some players with good prices in next summer
DAN makes some interesting contrasts in his piece.
I find a deal to agree about but wish to add some context. I do agree that MA would be probably a far worse poker player than anyone else, save probably a dog.
(I have been dog obsessed since a tiny boy andwhat I LOVE about dogs, is the honesty and how their true feelings are blatantly obvious all over their body, face and tail Hence my poor poker player line.)
MA though he tries hard to disguise it, is almost equally easy to read when he does not want a playerinhis nteam or club. On PEPE, I say he is TOTALLY right, not to want a player of such obvious lack of personality and desire anywhere near our club.
However, DAN IS correct to say thus trait HAS cost us money when letting unwanted players leave, either for peanuts,like HOLDING, for free, or even paying them,in future wages, to leave. OZIL FOR EXAMPLE.
But what would DAN have MA do?
Should he seriously be expected to play a two faced act,, by pretending he wants to keep a player, while at the same time not picking him, which would harm the team!!?
I suggest you should never ACT with players but should always be totally upfront and clear. And , to his credit, MA is just that and will remain that ,as it is his character ,his very nature.
In a deep squad, which FINALLY, we now have – a deeper one still would be preferable but money is not limitless- there will always be players , very much still wanted by MA, but who will play less often than the regulars.
That is the very nature of top fotball and applies to all top clubs(and lesser ones too, BTW!) I think to blame the manage for making it very clear a player is unwanted, though it can be costly, it is thlesser of two so call3ed “evils”! To mask a desire to let an unwante player leave and to act out charade , by perhaps even picking him,, at times simply to keep any tranfer fee value he has,is damaging and wrong policy.
And THANKFULLY, MA does not do it
However NONE OF THE ABOVE, in any way is the same as the manager himself , spending huge money on a player who proves a flop. THAT is simply bad judgement and is what SOME on here already think about HAVERTX.
Personally , I will reserve judgement, for sometime yet.
As for any mere further acedemic judgement on a player who now HAS LEFT and therefore of no futher concern to AFC supporters, I leave that to others, as “ancient football history” is not MY preferred discussion.
Selling on players has definitely been a soft spot for Arsenal but I won’t go into details. The latest, Pepe, doesn’t surprise me but it is a shame because the man is talented but just didn’t impress enough to make the starting line up and latterly, the squad. He’s another player that needs an arm around him and I wish him well in Turkey. I wonder if we will still pay his wages I believe he was on £150k pw!
Nice job to reduce the number of squad
I have a great fear that Haverz will be the next great loss to Arsenal.