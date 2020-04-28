Another Arsenal transfer target coveted by Chelsea

Several reports have linked Arsenal with a move for Kai Havertz, however, a move to the Emirates looks remote at the moment.

This is because the competition for his signature is fierce and the brutal truth is that other top teams have more to offer and can probably afford a better financial package.

Havertz remains one of the most sought after youngsters in Europe at the moment and Mikel Arteta would be happy to have him.

The German has a lot of suitors across Europe’s top leagues and Arsenal will compete with the best for his signature.

The Athletic reports that Chelsea has become one of the latest teams to show interest in his signature.

The Blues had originally wanted to sign Philippe Coutinho, but they have dropped their interest in the former Liverpool man now and they will look to get Havertz.

Arsenal could offer Havertz more first-team opportunities and probably the best chance to develop his game, but he may also want Champions League football, which Arsenal cannot promise at the moment.

It is unclear if Arsenal will follow up their interest with an official offer, but having a small budget for summer transfers doesn’t help the Gunners to compete for top talent like Havertz.