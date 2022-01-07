Another Arsenal youngster recalled early from loan period

Edu and Arteta may not seem like they are very busy so far in this transfer window, but Arsenal have certainly been assessing how our on loan youngsters have been performing.

Last night it was confirmed that Harry Clarke has been given an 18 month loan at Scottish First Division club Hibernian, after being recalled from Ross County, And now it has been confirmed that the Gunners have also terminated Jordi Osei-Tutu’s loan deal at Nottm Forest.

The centre-back had another interrupted season at Cardiff last year due to hamstring problems and only played 8 times, but it was hoped he would kick on this season in the Championship. Unfortunately a series of further injuries has meant that he has only made 4 starts for Forest, and having receieved another set-back before Xmas it would appear he has come back to Arsenal to help with his rehabilitation.

It must be a big worry for the 23 year-old that he can’t keep fit long enough to get a good run of games under his belt, but we can only keep our fingers crossed that he can now put those problems behind him very soon and fulfil his early promise.

Another player that were hoping to see good things from this season was Miguel Azeez down at Portsmouth. He hardly featured for the first half of the season and there was talk of him also returning to Arsenal, but he finally got a good run of games before Christmas and there is now hope that he can remain on the South Coast for the rest of the season under Danny Cowley.

I am sure there will be a lot more loan deals being finalised in the next few weeks, and it will be interesting to see where Folarin Balogun ends up, as we are hoping to see vast improvement from our young striker before he returns in the summer…

