“Another baffling starting XI.” Arsenal fans react to starting XI to face Norwich City

The Arsenal team to face Norwich City this evening has been released and it is safe to say that it has not gone down too well with a lot of Arsenal fans.

There is bemusement over the likes of Nicolas Pepe not being selected and of course there is no Mesut Ozil or for that matter, Matteo Guendouzi.

Now, it should be pointed out that Mikel Arteta has no choice but to rotate his players, there is simply too many games coming thick and fast and there is no way that he can continue to play his better-performing players game after game.

It does make sense to me why he has rested Pepe for example though seeing David Luiz start is always depressing and I cannot say that I am over the moon to see Sead Kolasinac and Hector Bellerin start.

That said, this team should be good enough to beat Norwich City at the Emirates, it really would be infuriating if the lads do fail to pick up all three points tonight against the Canaries.

Anyway, this is just a selection of some of the tweets reacting to the official Arsenal team

  1. Lord Denning says:
    July 1, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    Why did we get rid of Emery?Team selection was a nightmare to him.We have another fool here trying to be Clever.Arteta is not intelligent and what would suggest so anyway.Average as a player should be uder23 coach first,managing Arsenal is asking too much from a rookie coach.

    1. Gogo says:
      July 1, 2020 at 5:44 pm

      Be quiet first and judge after the game.

    2. SueP says:
      July 1, 2020 at 5:48 pm

      The negativity is so depressing. Mourinho and Wenger didn’t play to a high level. Management is a very different matter and since Arteta has been in the job five minutes I’m prepared to support him for a bit longer yet!

  2. Top Gunner says:
    July 1, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    Please don’t mention Ozil in the starting line-up. The only weak links are Luiz and Xhaka

