“Another baffling starting XI.” Arsenal fans react to starting XI to face Norwich City

The Arsenal team to face Norwich City this evening has been released and it is safe to say that it has not gone down too well with a lot of Arsenal fans.

There is bemusement over the likes of Nicolas Pepe not being selected and of course there is no Mesut Ozil or for that matter, Matteo Guendouzi.

Now, it should be pointed out that Mikel Arteta has no choice but to rotate his players, there is simply too many games coming thick and fast and there is no way that he can continue to play his better-performing players game after game.

It does make sense to me why he has rested Pepe for example though seeing David Luiz start is always depressing and I cannot say that I am over the moon to see Sead Kolasinac and Hector Bellerin start.

That said, this team should be good enough to beat Norwich City at the Emirates, it really would be infuriating if the lads do fail to pick up all three points tonight against the Canaries.

Anyway, this is just a selection of some of the tweets reacting to the official Arsenal team

Another baffling starting XI. — TJ Boucher (@TheJman77) July 1, 2020

Nice, post the real team now — Dimi (@DimiChristou15) July 1, 2020

This lineup is so bad omg arteta what are you doing? — DIVYANSHU (@Divyanshusaroha) July 1, 2020

Worst lineup everrr — MAJID (@ArsenalAtHeartt) July 1, 2020

why bellerin and not amn — Ciaran Fitz (@Ciaran04486287) July 1, 2020

No Özil again 🙄 — Marc (@marctsmith) July 1, 2020

WHERE IS PEPE — Drew (@ftblDrew) July 1, 2020

Why is Holding not starting over luiz. Fs — scotty (@pisces_scotty) July 1, 2020

lmaoooo david Luiz disasterclass incoming — ChelseaSZN 🇿🇦 (@ReeceJamesFC) July 1, 2020