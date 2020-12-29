“Another Big 3 pts. Much better 2nd half” Ray Parlour impressed with improved Arsenal

Arsenal secured consecutive wins when they beat Brighton 1-0 at the Amex this evening to build on their 3-1 win over Chelsea the last time.

The Gunners have struggled for wins for much of this season, and they needed the last two victories.

The game against the Seagulls have been tricky for them recently, and the host did the double over them last season.

Brighton’s only home win this year has come against Arsenal, so the stakes were high ahead of the game.

Arsenal did start the game with the same determination as they did against Chelsea, but Brighton was equally determined to ensure that the Gunners didn’t have it easy.

Mikel Arteta’s men worked hard at the back and on the attack to get the breakthrough while making sure that they didn’t concede the first goal.

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe were bright sparks as they were in the last game against Chelsea.

The second half was where most of the action in the game happened and Arsenal began to find ways to break the stubborn Seagulls.

They eventually got their goal and it delighted Ray Parlour, who tweeted after the game.