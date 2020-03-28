Another big hint that this season will be declared null and void

The prospect of this season being completed is hanging in the balance with a full cancellation looking more and more likely be the day.

If the season is cancelled then the finishing positions from last season would again be in effect, this would deny Liverpool the title, stop Leicester City qualification into the Champions League, put Spurs back into the competition and if the ban on Man City is upheld, then Arsenal would grab their spot as they finished last season in fifth spot.

No team would be relegated, so Norwich City are safe and no team promoted, so Leeds United will have to continue waiting for their return to the top flight.

The footballing authorities, especially in England, are very keen on completing the season, however, there is a time that continuing with the suspension becomes untenable.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has been speaking to Italian newspaper La Republica as quoted by the BBC about the prospect of the season being cancelled “If we don’t succeed in restarting, the season will probably be lost,”

“There is a plan A, B and C.

“The three options are to start again in mid-May, in June or at the end of June.

“There is also the possibility of starting again at the beginning of the next [season], starting the following one later. We will see the best solution for leagues and clubs.”

“It’s hard for me to imagine all the matches behind closed doors, but we still don’t know whether we’ll resume, with or without spectators,” he said.

“If there was no alternative, it would be better to finish the championships.”

Well, the way I read that is that Ceferin is struggling to see how the season will restart after June, he does, of course, make the suggestion that the season could be completed before the next one but that would have a knock-on effect on European competitions and the qualification matches, there would simply be no time for them.

All signs are pointing to the season starting by July at the latest or being cancelled.