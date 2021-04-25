Another billionaire eyeing Arsenal as fans demand Kroenke leaves

Billionaire Daniel Ek is preparing to make an offer to take over Arsenal from Stan Kroenke as fans continue to ask for the American to leave.

Arsenal fans are still fuming after the club owner agreed to be one of the founding members of the suspended European Super League.

The Gunners, like all English teams, eventually pulled out of the agreement last week, but the fans are still angry that Kroenke even thought about joining without consulting them.

They have been demanding that he sells the club and won’t stop protesting.

Ek revealed on Friday on Twitter that he is an Arsenal fan and he would be more than happy to buy the club from its owners if they are ready to sell.

The Telegraph is now reporting that he is serious and that tweet wasn’t a PR stunt.

They reveal that the Swedish founder of music streaming service, Spotify is already working on an initial offer which he hopes will tempt Kroenke into selling and leaving London.

The American has never shown a willingness to sell the club and he looks ready to stick around despite the ongoing protests.

However, we will have to wait and see how he responds if Ek submits an enticing offer.