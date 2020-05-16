Another blow for Project Restart as some teams delay conducting coronavirus tests on their players

There is yet another setback to Project Restart as a new report from Sports Mail claims that some teams are not even prepared to start testing their players until next week.

The Premier League teams were supposed to start small groups training this week, but that was moved to next week, yet it seems some teams still won’t be ready to start that training until the tail end of the week.

The Premier League has plans to start playing again from the middle of next month and teams would naturally be given time to get prepared to play again.

The teams were expected to start full training at the start of next month and to resume small groups training next week.

However, most teams haven’t started conducting the coronavirus tests on their players and no team can train until they have tested all their players.

This means that teams who start testing their players from next week might not be prepared to resume small groups training when others are doing so and that could delay the restart of the season.

Arsenal has been one of the teams that started outdoor training for the players individually, however, it is unclear if the Gunners have tested their players for the virus and what the results are.

However, if one was to have a guess on which clubs are slow to test I would suspect they are teams fighting relegation or with nothing to play for.