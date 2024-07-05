Another Bologna star turns down Arsenal in favour of a Premier League rival

Arsenal is nearing the completion of the signing of Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna in this transfer window, with the defender expected to finalise the deal soon.

Calafiori impressed for Bologna in Serie A last season, but his performances at Euro 2024 have been pivotal in convincing Arsenal to pursue him.

In addition to Calafiori, Arsenal has shown interest in his Bologna teammate Joshua Zirkzee as they look to bolster their attacking options. However, it appears that Arsenal may not secure Zirkzee’s signature following the imminent acquisition of Calafiori.

According to a report on Give Me Sport, Zirkzee has decided to join Manchester United. Despite interest from clubs like AC Milan, the striker seems destined for the Premier League, but not with Arsenal. The report suggests that Zirkzee has been swayed by discussions with United, opting to overlook Arsenal’s interest and make the move to Old Trafford instead.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zirkzee has been one of the finest strikers in Europe, but we cannot force him to join us.

He knows what we can offer him, and if he still chooses to move to Old Trafford, then we will have to move on to other transfer targets.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…