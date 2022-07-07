Another Brazilian Arsenal target set to become available for £25 Million

Aston Villa are claimed to be ready to sell Douglas Luiz this summer, a player linked with both Arsenal and AC Milan in recent transfer windows.

The Brazilian midfielder has been an impressive performer for the Villains, earning praise from a number of circles for his consistency, and with just 12 months remaining on his current deal, a move to a bigger club could well be on the cards.

AC Milan are believed to be at the head of the queue for his signature however, with Goal claiming that the Rossoneri could strike a deal worth £25 Million.

Football.London adds that we could well consider stepping in, especially with uncertainty regarding our potential pursuit of Youri Tielemans, who also has just one year remaining on his deal.

Interestingly I think Tielemans and Luiz would be able to form a great partnership in midfield if we could somehow sign both, although I think that would be unlikely unless we could secure a transfer for one of our current senior options.

There has been little talk of an exit for Granit Xhaka, while we are not expected to sell either Lokonga or Partey either, so we will likely have to settle for just one potential incoming, and while I would prefer the Belgian, Luiz would also be a great option to have going into the new season.

Patrick

