Another Brazilian catches the attention of Arsenal

Arsenal has added plenty of Brazilian talent to their squad in the last few transfer windows and they have helped Mikel Arteta’s side to reach the top of the EPL table this term.

The likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Jesus have been instrumental to their success this term and they could see a compatriot become a new teammate soon.

A report via Sport Witness reveals Mikel Arteta’s side is scouting Luiz Henrique of Real Betis in their bid to keep improving their playing squad.

The 22-year-old moved to Betis in the summer and has had an excellent first half of the season in Europe, which has piqued the interest of the Gunners.

The report claims Arsenal continues to monitor him and he could join them in London at the end of this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We remain one of the top clubs in Europe and Henrique will be tempted by our interest, but that will not make life easier for us.

The Brazilian has a long contract with the La Liga club that runs until 2028, so they will ask for as much money as they want.

Because he just moved to Europe, it is probably too early for us to think about bringing him to London. Perhaps, Henrique needs to spend another season with them before leaving.

