Another club joins the race for Arsenal man not offered new contract

Alexandre Lacazette’s future is now almost certainly away from Arsenal as he has just one more season on his current contract and there haven’t been talks of a new one.

Arsenal now prefers to cash in on him in this transfer window instead of letting him leave for free, according to Todofichajes.

The attacker has been at the Emirates since 2017 and he filled in well for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when the Arsenal captain was absent because of several off-field problems last season.

But his performances haven’t been enough to earn him a new contract and clubs are now looking to sign him.

The first club that was linked with a summer transfer for him was Atletico Madrid, but the Spanish club has now been joined by Napoli.

The report says the Naples based club also wants to add him to their squad ahead of the new season.

Arsenal paid almost 60m euros to sign him from Lyon four years ago, but the report says the Gunners want just 17m euros for his signature now.

Considering that clubs around the world are struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic, that fee might be considered too much for a player that will be a free agent next summer.