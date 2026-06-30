Another club rejects Arsenal’s move for their midfielder

Arsenal are keen to sign Alex Scott and have already made enquiries, but, according to the Daily Mail, Bournemouth have informed the club that the midfielder is not for sale this summer.

The latest development comes only days after Newcastle United rejected Arsenal’s official bid for Bruno Guimaraes, leaving the Gunners to decide whether to return with improved offers for either player. Arsenal are continuing to assess their options as they look to strengthen the squad before the transfer window closes.

Scott enjoyed an outstanding season and established himself as a key figure in the Bournemouth side that exceeded expectations during the campaign. His performances attracted interest from several major clubs in England and across Europe, with Arsenal among the teams closely monitoring his progress ahead of a possible move.

Arsenal Continues Midfield Search

Arsenal are understood to be eager to add another midfielder to the squad before the end of the transfer window and have already explored the possibility of completing a deal for Scott. The club are believed to view the Bournemouth player as someone capable of adding quality and depth to the midfield.

Although Guimaraes remains one of Arsenal’s priority targets, Newcastle United’s reluctance to sell has forced the Gunners to consider alternative options. Scott has emerged as one of the leading names under consideration following his impressive displays over the past season.

Bournemouth, however, are not interested in discussing a transfer and are determined to keep hold of one of their most important players. The club are keen to maintain stability within the squad after a highly successful campaign.

Bournemouth Standing Firm

The report states that Bournemouth regard Scott as untouchable this summer and has no intention of entertaining offers for his signature. Club officials are understood to believe the midfielder remains an essential part of their plans moving forward.

The Cherries recognise that interest in several members of the squad could increase during the transfer window following their strong performances last season. Nevertheless, Scott is one of the players Bournemouth are determined to retain as they prepare for European football in the 2026/27 season.

Arsenal must now decide whether to continue pursuing alternative midfield options or test Bournemouth’s resolve with a renewed attempt later in the window.

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