Another club walks away from talks to sign Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale may remain at Arsenal as a second-choice goalkeeper for another season.
The goalkeeper was expected to leave Arsenal this summer, but with just a few days left before the transfer window closes, he is still at the Emirates.
The Gunners are prepared to let him go if a suitable offer arrives for his signature. However, they have struggled to find such an offer and are now willing to keep him.
Arsenal received an approach from Wolves this summer, who were interested in signing him on loan. However, Wolves have abandoned their pursuit, reports The Sun.
Wolves were seeking a loan deal, but Arsenal insisted on an obligation to buy worth £20 million. That fee proved too high for Wolves, leading them to withdraw their interest.
Wolves will now consider alternative targets, feeling that Ramsdale is too expensive to sign at this time.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Ramsdale may not be a starter at the Emirates, but he remains one of the best goalies in the Premier League and is worth that much money.
However, if we fail to sell him this summer, we will not be able to command a good fee from his departure next year.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
The “Eddie syndrome” is catching apparently. While Arsenal is (still) hoping to sell Ramsdale, a loan looks more likely it seems (to Southampton, according to the latest report).
It’s pretty obvious, as the article says, that his value is very unlikely to hold up if he spends yet another season as No.2 at Arsenal so let’s hope something happens in the remaining 48 hours or so.
Sky Sports is reporting that an agreement is in place with Southampton to end The Eddie syndrome and apparently concluding at £18 million base and up to £7 million performance add-ons.
Ramsdale came from two lower clubs and joined a much stronger one. It’s impossible not to feel awkward about his predicament but it’s a tough gig being a professional footballer/gk
Is it a reality that he has reached his ceiling or is it about the state of the market?
The market must have something to do with it. Unless a top club urgently need a GK it’s going to be difficult for him to be sold on at a good fee in the current climate.
Several clubs apparently need a keeper, but it’s the fee that’s causing the problem it seems (very much like Eddie, only until now though, hopefully).
Ramsdale’s placement in this window will be important to what happens next summer. If Southampton take him on loan and he gets plenty of first team action (their current No.1 keeper is injured, I think) then that’s a good “shop window”. If he doesn’t then we’re back to square one next summer – but potentially worse.
Well David
A notification has just popped up on my phone with an agreement for Ramsdale to go to Southampton on a permanent deal
It’s getting towards the hairy part of the transfer window
Sky Sports is reporting an agreement of £18 million base with £7 performance based add-ons. Not final yet but close to “Here we go”
Loan him out for a year with no option or obligation, let him show the league what he can do, then sell next summer.
I like your idea Sean M, but that would leave The Arsenal needing to buy another keeper.
I hope that MA will make it clear that Ramsdale will play in every domestic cup and also be used in the PL when, for example, we are 5-0 up against the likes WHU.
That way, he can still show MA his worth, we will have two top keepers and other clubs will see his value, meaning his price will not dip.
Agree entirely. He’s our player. If needs be we keep him till his contract expires. If it’s buying another #2 if he goes out on loan He’s aback next year & here we go again. Funds could be better spent on a wide player or CF. Preferably Coman loan & Gyokeres or Osimhen. Latter now around £55m according to reports.