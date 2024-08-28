Another club walks away from talks to sign Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale may remain at Arsenal as a second-choice goalkeeper for another season.

The goalkeeper was expected to leave Arsenal this summer, but with just a few days left before the transfer window closes, he is still at the Emirates.

The Gunners are prepared to let him go if a suitable offer arrives for his signature. However, they have struggled to find such an offer and are now willing to keep him.

Arsenal received an approach from Wolves this summer, who were interested in signing him on loan. However, Wolves have abandoned their pursuit, reports The Sun.

Wolves were seeking a loan deal, but Arsenal insisted on an obligation to buy worth £20 million. That fee proved too high for Wolves, leading them to withdraw their interest.

Wolves will now consider alternative targets, feeling that Ramsdale is too expensive to sign at this time.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale may not be a starter at the Emirates, but he remains one of the best goalies in the Premier League and is worth that much money.

However, if we fail to sell him this summer, we will not be able to command a good fee from his departure next year.