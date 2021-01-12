Another crucial week ahead for Arsenal in Top Six race

Right now, looking at Arsenal’s position in the bottom half of the table, there are very few people that would have forecast the Gunners would be able to try and get up into the European places.

But, the fact is that we are still only 6 points behind 4th place! And in the grand scheme of things, when you think we are less than halfway through the season, 6 points is nothing!

So, after our awful run before Xmas, we have bounced back with 3 wins in a row, and with home games coming up against Crystal Palace and Newcastle we could find ourselves much higher up the table and looking pretty, but Mikel Arteta is not taking anything for granted. “I think the next two games are crucial to see the direction that we are taking and to reinforce all the things that we have improved on and the results that we are having recently,” he said on Arsenal.com. “We will know much more I think after the next two games.

“We want to keep that consistency and having the belief that we can go into every game with the feeling that we are going to win it. The more games we are able to win the better that feeling is going to be.

“Obviously, to start thinking more about the table in a different direction, if you are able to win these matches your mind starts to look in a much more positive way.”

Just a few weeks ago, the thought of Arsenal ending in the European places was unthinkable, but there is now a bit of light at the end of the tunnel, but as Arteta says, we will know more after the next two games…

