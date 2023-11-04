Another David Raya mistake costs Arsenal their unbeaten run 

Arsenal lost their unbeaten record this season when Newcastle United defeated them 1-0 in the Premier League at St James Park tonight.
Mikel Arteta’s men had maintained their unbeaten run through games against Tottenham, Chelsea, and Manchester City.
However, they faced a Newcastle side full of confidence after a 3-0 victory over Manchester United in midweek.
Newcastle also owed their amazing atmosphere to their fans, and the game started with both clubs working hard to open the scoring.
It was a closely contested game, with Newcastle matching Arsenal in pace and power, demonstrating why they belong in the Champions League.
Tempers flared, resulting in four bookings in the final eight minutes of the first half, but neither side managed to score a goal.
The teams began the second half with a clear desire to break the deadlock, and the game remained closely contested in all aspects.
It was tough to separate the two teams until the 64th minute when Anthony Gordon found the back of the net, courtesy of David Raya missing the ball while attempting to pick out a cross.
A lengthy VAR check was conducted as it appeared there might have been a foul in the build-up, but Stuart Attwell ultimately awarded the goal. Arsenal, now without Odegaard, could not find an equaliser in the remaining minutes of the match.
It wasn’t for lack of trying, though. Newcastle displayed aggression and discipline, tracking every Arsenal move and defending against the Gunners’ attacks effectively.
One last thing, the officiating today was not the best and it is perplexing how Newcastle ended the game with eleven men.
Third grade, inferior, low IQ of refereeing. There’s no point in watching this stupid league anymore. This game was more of a wrestling match than football. Disgusting
I fully agree with you the ref was pathetic and Newcastle was dirty and the ref allowed it what was Gilmarez still on the pitch. For the goal the whole ball cross the line then a clear push from Linton yet its a goal shamefull display from all the officials.
How did you tell the whole ball crossed the line? Don’t we need a top down view to be sure? Would have given a foul for the push though
I agree FbT. You can’t have so many crap decisions from VAR or the ref and his co officials that decide the fate of games and once it’s realised that the decision was in fact wrong give some equally crap conciliatory posthumous apology. For teams that are in a relegation battle, this could be so detrimental that you could potentially lose your place in the premier league and all the benefits that are part of being in the league. Thank god the people that are in charge of, or preside over VAR aren’t aren’t in a more crucial role suchal as capital punishment. I also agree it wasn’t really a football match. It was more about physical endeavour as a means to disrupt the game by Newcastle. There’s still this sentiment that Arsenal don’t like it up em and Newcastle saw that as a means to navigate their way through the game. Just as Arteta rightly said in both his post match interviews it is a disgrace that football, moreso the premier league has come to this. It’s not about open, enjoyable expressive football. It’s about being as disruptive as you can with over physicality and snide tactics. This far from the greatest league in the world. It’s just a throwback to the premier league of the 90’s where it was all kick, bite and b@llock. Teams like Bolton and Stoke would be in their element right now and Man city would be eaten alive.
We were not good today but VAR and the ref nailed this one. Ball was out and a clear foul on Gabriel.
Raya and Havertz. Have they made the team stronger or weaker? What would you make of it.
Havertz wasn’t that bad today
I agree but it’s not all about today. He’s been a bad signing. Just one pen goal is all he has and more games than not he’s looked downright abysmal. 65mill for him. Huge waste of funds
I cant blame too much on Arsenal today, rather than our one bad tackle by Havertz Newcastle were playing wrestling all along and somehow they avoided yellow card despite repeated fouls. How on earth such push on defender cannot be foul, same like what happened with Ramsdale during fulham match. Today’s poorest players were our both wingers who were too much predictable, everytime same action through out 90 mins. Saka look like little boy scared to death by seeing senior players. Most of his assist are coming from corners and crosses, he has lost his creativity, no initiative to take on defenders or create space for forward or create space for shooting, nothing nothing at all. He really needs rest or bench role. Most will not agree but for me Havertz was the best player today doing little bit of everything, he worked socks off, was aggressive , was sharp, active and willing to make things happen throughout the match. Raya had 2-3 jumps blatantly in the air and one led to goal and making mistakes is being a norm for him. Our efficiency against Sheffield United seems to be due their lack of their quality rather than our strength, as we have been struggling for goals from open play all season along. We might be going backwards this season and officials are not helpful either where everything is so tight. This was the game where Jesus and Partey was dearly missed but then again we can’t count on them anymore, so is it time to look toward transfer marker?
Anyone who doesn’t agree Havertz is a bad signing at this point is just insane. After 3 years of trying but couldn’t fit in at Chelsea, why the hell would we sign him for 65M?? Imagine if Chelsea signed Pepe from us for 70M after failing to impress for 3 years, would any Chelsea fan not deem that as a bad signing?
To make matters worse, our 200M outlay last summer put us at our FFP limit. It might come back to stop us from making any big money signings come January
He wasn’t that good either.
VAR is a good concept but poorly executed. Why not have more cameras? We have goal line technology, couldn’t that have been used to see if the ball was out of play? Every other sport, VAR world well but in the PL it has not been implemented well. Why not just replay every decision to the on field referee, it comes down to someone in Stockly park making a subjective decision and more often than not they make the wrong decisions.
I agree with you
Yea Pires I agree with you👍
Please let’s cut Havertz some slack it wasn’t about him today he competed well in the game.
Jorginho wasn’t fantastic in the game he couldn’t replicate Odegards creativity and sluggish on the ball at times. White was also poor allowing Joelinton much time to cross the ball no wonder Arteta removed him after the goal.
Arsenal was rubbed by VAR.
We move to Wedsday UCL.
Havertz does some things, but he is almost never in sync with the rest of the players. We didn’t need him, he doesn’t fit, it was a really dumb and expensive signing. Chelsea laughed all the way to the bank on that one, and then invested the money in magic beans.
In current Arsenal except for Rice, Saliba and Gabriel or may be Odegard everyone else are expendable. There are lot of space for improvement. I am not fan of Havertz but lets not make him scapegoat in every match when there are bigger disappointment than him. He is not playing in position where he can supply consistent goal contributions. So what about players who are responsible for goal contribution and still neither scoring nor assisting?
Saka and Martinelli are not expendable. They are constantly double teamed by 2 defenders most of the time when they have the ball. It’s unfair to expect them to beat 2 defenders and create something when we leave them double teamed without having fullbacks or AMs who can take a defender off them to let them go one v one
👍top4
Please lets not become Haverz appologists. He isn’t and hasn’t been good enough. Another game in an Arsenal shirt and what goal contribution did he have. How many games doing nothing of note, is acceptable?
Reggie, let’s not be overrly critical as fans. On today’s Arsenal lose its not about Havertz. Jorginho, Raya and even White all did pooly. Rice was my MOTM.
Rice far too good for us
Agree but Haverz is one of our summer star buys that is supposed to improve us. Surely if we see he isn’t, we cant defend him. He has been a waste of money and a team place. Raya, is a baffling one, nobody but Arteta and the goalkeeper coach had the vision, that so far is not working.
Jorginho for all his issues, still used the ball better than Havertz today, despite costing more than 50M less. At this point, my hopes for Havertz is that he would turn into a Marouane Fellaini type of player who can impose physically and win headers, but 65M for a Marouane Fellaini is an absurdity. If I have to cut Havertz some slack, then I have to blame the idiots who signed him
Havertz is the worst Arsenal signing EVER.
There is no debate. No argument. No defence.
Havertz offers NOTHING.
He has done NOTHING.
Oh sorry.
Scored a penalty that was given to him in the hope that it would kick start his career at Arsenal Did it heck
£65 million.
If Arteta gets fired for whatever reason it should be for signing Havertz.
Unforgiveable.
We’ve had a lot worse than Havertz, but not worse value.
he is never in sync, well almost never.
Raya disaster.
What does Mikel see in him.
Definitely weaker. MA has other reasons he plays them, and he must come clean. Nketiah also just not good enough.. Until we get rid of these three, we must forget about winning anything…Mark my words..
Crazy stuff. Arteta needs to be criticized for his decisions in the summer and the decisions he’s making now. This squad is NOT as good as last season. Gk, LCM we are now worse, no CF, Saka cover was brought in during the summer. And Mikel is now actively making poor choices by continuing to use Raya and keeping Kai in this midfield role. I had us finishing 3rd before the season started. That’s looking kind now because the amount or CONVINCING games we’ve played this season are in actuality quite small
RSH, I have to say you have several good points there.
200M spent yet playing less convincingly than last season is mainly down to poor transfers and MA overcomplicating matters. We are lucky that results held up despite not being as impressive on field as last season. If not, MA would be facing a major backlash from the fans
It’s not Raya(eventhough he was poor)But VAR…..These referees are a F****ng disgrace
Pires Var was bad agreed but it won’t have gotten to var if Raya had saved that simple ball. How can a goalkeeper be so poor like that. Twice he has made that kind of mistake
It was a bad game for us. We move. Next up Sevilla. Coyg!
Not David’s fault . Newcastle just removed our unbeaten veil . I just pray teams don’t see us much easily now
Putting this loss on Raya is missing the point. This was daylight robery that ball was out of play.Poor officiating overall.
Secondly if you don’t score you will obviously concede.Unless we get someone who can score for us,we should be ready for more of this.
Another Raya mistake? Really? The mistakes were with the ref and VAR.
Arsenal should never have sacked Unai Emery
Tosh
Really?
How did VAR not see that the ball went out of the line?!!!
England FA are the best. 😂
It takes a lot to win this League.. You have to compete against Man City. And also hope that the refs make the right decisions. Mistakes week in week out.
Very poor officiating. No consistency at all. VAR IS A JOKE.
Arteta should get Ivan Toney in January. We need another DM in January. Jorgihno is light weight.
Leagues corrupt to its core has been for decades but it’s getting insane now with the state money floating around.
Why did the referee not go and watch the incidents on the screen?!!
Because he’d have to overrule the decision then.
For SJ and Angus
The problem is that VAR has to demand that the referee should go and have a look at the screen.
The problem is VAR not the referee. Referees are not corrupt but can be incompetent. VAR is definitely not up to the mark as myself and Jon Fox and a few others have been arguing against it for years now.
Referees need help. I have been shouting for ages about extra officials (approx. 6 plus the sideline official instead of 3 and the 4th person being the side line official).
I could see it so clearly that the ball was out of play (but Stockley park does not have the angles). Foul on Gabriel is a 50-50 decision. But how is it not offside as the goalie is advanced and there is only 1 fouled defender who is playing them onside?
It looked to me as thought the ball was played back, or at least in straight line to the scorer. Having said that, the ball did look as though it was out of play before Willock (it had to be him) crossed it, and Gabriel was so obviously fouled.
For Jax
I still don’t get this. There have to be 2 people either in line or in front of the attacking player. As the goal keeper is in front of Gordon there is only 1 player (i.e. fouled Gabriel) and the ball to Gordon has not come from Raya or Gabriel but from Joel Linton. So how is it not offside? It would not be offside if Raya was in line with Gordon.
IGL, the position of the ball sll of the time was in front of Gordon, so he cant be offside. It has to come from behind him to be offside.
Bit we don’t experience much of these incompetence and cluelessness in other leagues. For instance, see the elbow on Jorgihno from Bruno. That should have been a yellow card offence. I believe these refs are biased and very corrupt.
It could use the broadcast footage camera views to make decisions. The post match studio analysis with Carragher using that footage clearly showed the ball being out. And despite him and Izzy Christensen say it was still inconclusive because you couldn’t see the arc of the ball in relation to line itself (the tangent). But at one point in time , their was clear visible space between line and ball and that’s all you need. But then again, such are the loosely put together, farcical ideas that are presented as rules. It’s no wonder that when corners are taken again, they’re clearly out of the arc and no part of the ball is touching it…..however it’s still allowed.
Because the VAR did not instruct him to.
Why?
First thing to say is how good Declan Rice was but im afraid nobody else played well enough. We were poor at corners and our crosses were to nobody. We actually controlled the game but it was either too slow, too deliberate or too negative. The goal eas massively down to firstly Gabriel air kicking and it has got to be said again AWFUL positioning from Raya, who could and should have prevented the cross going over his head. We were not good enough to score and made some really terrible and naive decisions in our play in the second half. Raya has cost us again and our style if play has brought us nothing.
The Ref did not even bother to check the screen, why won’t VAR have all angles, that’s crazy.
Newcastle can be very strong at times, dey defeated Mancity, and we knew we going to this game with injured players.
10-0 corners, I think. There is no special trophy for unbeaten, we lost
On to the next game. COYG
Draw was the min Arsenal deserved from the game. Agendas are going to run even in the face of the blatant corruption. Newcastle never looked like scoring until the officials cheated.
Get over yourselves, it was a goal. It wasn’t 100% out and nothing to prove it was. Gabriel was not fouled and it was not offside. Gabriel not clearing the initial ball up and Rayas joke of a position are where you should be looking, not trying to blame refs.
What a comment, this is a daylight robbery, a disgrace and a total unacceptable standard of officiating in EPL. Reggie, stop supporting cheat.
Really your that petty that you’ll pretend that wasn’t an outrageous decision in an attempt to get one over on me. Call yourself a fan. Embarrassing.
No angus, you are embarrassing. It was a goal and could have been prevented by Gabriel and Raya. It was poor from Arsenal, whatever you or i think of the reffereeing.
I’d expect an apology when the pgmol issue theirs but I know you already. It was not a goal.
Perhaps you can teach him from your sofa. After the match has been played. And the game has been dissected tactically by people who know far more than you.
Perhaps you can advise him then.
That was not meant for you Angus – I agree with you though.
No worries, expect everyone to be a little heated tonight have a distinct distrust of those who are not.
That was a foul on Gabriel Sir. And the ball was clearly over the line.
It is not rocket science to figure these 2 scenarios Out.
I suspect that the camera couldn’t confirm the ball being out, so it doesn’t get overturned. The worst part of it was we had one of those classic Arsenal/Arteta brain farts and chaos ensued…
Correct Stewart and feet on the ground and not in the clouds.
It’s offside if it’s not out of play or fouk you absolute clown.
Unless you can explain how Gordon is onside and Gabriel is not fouled simultaneously.
Because all your clever clogs excuses for the foul on Gabriel ensure its offside and vice versa for the foul if you excuse the offside. That is the crux of the matter.
Angus thats the last time i reply to you, you are just isulant and totally disrespectful. Idiot.
You do this a lot when confronted with actual arguments. Devolve into to this petty nonsense. You could just answer my point and prove me a fool. So why don’t you do that?
Just seen the appalling camera angles sky offered up on the offside, just to be clear Gordon was miles clear of Raya it wasn’t debatable as an offside unless you judge Gabriel to have played the ball. Just incase this was a classic case of the media misleading some with poor angles.
No Angus, it you who is the one who loses all perspective, get personal and cant repect people. You just start slinging insults. Thats immature. Jog on fella.
Plus you dont understand the offside rule.
Why was the ball crossing the line incident only showed once?!!
They were supposed to show that first incident at least 3 times.
Is this really Gary Neville masquerading on this site ?
Not a goal, I’ve tried posting links from X (formerly twitter) but awaiting approval. It was over the line when looked at from down the line, there’s pictures available. I understand that the angle shown to us on telly, diagonally, that it’s inconclusive but when you look down the line it’s at least 3 inches over- all of the ball.
The problem is the slow movement in nature of joginho and Kai in the mid field, these cannot win arteta the premier league
Welcome to the English Premier League. A league filled with the most corrupt refs in the world. Bad officiating week in week out.
I know we have very injuries to our key players. Any team would struggle without Timber,Partey, Odegaard,unfit Saka&G.Jesus add Xhaka who was not replaced at all then you realise we are a shell of what we were last season.
How we failed to beef up the squad with basic quality additions to specific positions is unbelievable. I watched us play West ham and realised they have more quality in their squad than us.Its just shameful.We have nothing beyond our starting 11,how can we compete?
I think arteta made some wrong moves in the summer. I am still trying to understand what Havertz offers to the team. Arteta should learn to evolve and adapt
He needs to do 3 things.
1. Play Havertz as a CF.
2. Buy Ivan Toney in January
3. Buy a Defensive midfielder in January.
Why Ivan Toney?
The man who gambled against his teammates and was banned for corruption?
I would rather stick with the one good game every ten Eddie than have a criminal signing for us…
The entire referee association in the epl is rotten and an embarrassment to the footballing world. My God, is this what the so called best league in the world is all about??
I get your point Me2. But we need a top quality CF in January. G Jesus is injury prone.. Too many injuries at crucial stages of the season. Nketiah can’t be relied upon to score goals consistently. We should buy Toney for footballing reasons. He is not a criminal. He is a footballer. A top quality Striker that scores goals week in week out.
Toney DID NOT gamble “against his team mates”. DID NOT gamble on any matches involving his team at all. And for your further info was not banned for corruption. What are you doing on this blog telling lies. Effing TROLL.
The problem is the slow movement in nature of joginho and Kai in the mid field, these cannot win arteta the premier league , plus the striker height and size of nketiah that is not for premier league cost arsenal
Very good games by Rice, Jorginho and Tomiyasu but I thought Martinelli and Saka weren’t on it today and we certainly need a decent striker!
we can’t break down an organized defence, has been an issue for quite awhile. Odegard certainly helps in this sense but Newcastle did it well.
Martinelli and Saka were abysmal.
TWO THINGS ARE NOW CLEAR. We ARE going to finish in top four. We are NOT going to win the title.
Our only REALISTIC trophy chance is the FA CUP.
My thoughts too Jon, no chance of winning the league.
I agree. I don’t know if Arteta can get us over the top. He is a good manager but he doesn’t seem to learn and adapt. Maybe it comes but I just don’t know…Edu and Arteta’s signings are also a real mixed bag right now. Rice is great but others, not so much. Timber gets a pass for now…
Perhaps you can teach him from your sofa. After the match has been played. And the game has been dissected tactically by people who know far more than you.
Perhaps you can advise him then.
Changing perspective based on evidence is a issue for you? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
That’s a sign of intelligence fyi
Because we lost one game?
I bet you were not saying that when we beat Man City.
Different tune then I expect.
😂👍
Will hurt if spurs win it before we do.
We have done as the spuds never have
Havertz is slowing us down. Just can’t play the Arsenal game. We are going nowhere with him in our squad.
Haverz and Jorghino.
How many chances does Raya get to prove himself. He has cost us more than a few goals. Add to that, Ramsdale’s confidence is shot right now.
His positioning is abysmal and Arteta can’t or wont see it.
For Reggie
Could not understand MA with a team selection process where you have 2 goalkeepers as subs + Cedric on the bench. I would rather have had an academy product who could have provided something different or creativity like Bradley Ibrahim who has been training with the squad.
I would like see Ramsdale between the sticks starting with the CL upcoming game.
Raya has slightly more game intelligence with using his feet but is less talented than Ramsdale.
IGL, Arteta boobed with Martinez, who help win him his only trophy. And now he has boobed with Raya. Raya looks not good enough for a top team. Arteta and his Goalkeeper coach need a long hard look at themselves. Raya has cost us and he makes far too many errors.
He definitely boobed with Martinez. Now he is at it again.
We had a goalkeeper, who could have been our undisputed no1 and let him go.
Arteta hasn’t learned his lessons yet, whenever he starts the two chelsea rejects we always either loose or draw I knew it was obvious we were going to lose this one after seeing the lineup.
.
The only positive for me out of this game is the continued rise of Saliba and Rice. Saka was kept quiet and Martinelli lacked any end product today. Then there’s the Goal? Maybe the ball was still in play but without an arial view you can’t say. However, how was it not a push on Gabriel? The offside I can understand even though it was a fine line. Our squad is much better than it was two seasons ago, but is still not good enough.
Bring back Ramsdale now!
Newcastle are a very strong home side but they have lost at St James Park this season against Liverpool and are more than beatable. A lot has been made of the Newcastle fans and their stadium but Arsenal is no stranger to hostile environments and need not be cowered.
Arsenal did lose midweek but that was in no way close to the first team we see today and the same applies to Newcastle following their 3-0 win over Man Utd, their team today is also very different.
If Arsenal plays how we know they can, they will win today, hopefully, the manager gets the big calls and substitutions right.
Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team that Arteta has selected.
4 November 2023, 16:31
GunneRayNovember 4, 2023 at 7:40 pm
Fact is, Arsenal are toothless. We still lack the quality up front. Especially in the striker role. We need a world class striker. We’ve been lucky to have an unbeaten record upto now because we have been lacking in attack. Raya is NOT an upgrade. FACT! He’s a liability. VAR is a farce and should he investigated. So much went against us today but mostly because we lack quality!
Reply
NaftaliNovember 4, 2023 at 7:43 pm
GunneRay what mistake did Raya do in that game
ReplyHighlight Thread
GunneRayNovember 4, 2023 at 7:53 pm
Appart from being out of position again for the cross leading to the goal?
ReplyHighlight Thread
top4November 4, 2023 at 7:55 pm
Isn’t it obvious? He went for and missed the cross that led to the goal. If he had stayed on the line, Joelinton’s knock down would have been straight at him
ReplyHighlight Thread
GBNovember 4, 2023 at 7:40 pm
Anyway Dan you called it, well done 👏
Reply
jon foxNovember 4, 2023 at 7:43 pm
Seems VAR did not even look properly at the ball out of play.
Conclusion? An obvious cheat. Stuff VAR which is consistently ruining our game!
Reply
RSHNovember 4, 2023 at 7:44 pm
Jon, they don’t have a birds eye view angle of the ball, it could’ve still been in play you can’t tell from that angle
ReplyHighlight Thread
AngusNovember 4, 2023 at 7:50 pm
What about the foul/offside?
ReplyHighlight Thread
RSHNovember 4, 2023 at 8:02 pm
Foul is subjective, for me Gabriel is already half falling down. I do think they need to call that offside tho, even if they can’t “see” the ball i think it’s clear Gordon is ahead of raya
ReplyHighlight Thread
top4November 4, 2023 at 8:03 pm
I would have given a foul for the push. Looks onside to me, but VAR should have at least drawn the line
ReplyHighlight Thread
WolfNovember 4, 2023 at 7:43 pm
Bigger fish to fry? I left a comment on this site a few days ago in the artical titled ”Is Arsenal’s loss to West Ham in the Carabao a blessing in disguise? and it were removed for calling out the comments ‘A bunch of loser and loosing is never good’.
Here’s what loving losing gets you. Sack Arteta he’s too arrogant. Got rid of deadwood to bring in….deadwood, Havertz being case in point but keeps him on the pitch along with Deadwood Eddie.
ARTETA OUT!
Reply
RSHNovember 4, 2023 at 7:43 pm
Comes down to Arteta who trusts the wrong players. Eddie should’ve been gone a couple seasons ago, Nelson is still in this squad for no reason, Kai and Vieira flopping, raya a downgrade, no Saka backup… arteta has been given a lot of money and there are so many problems in this team. Klopp has a depleted Liverpool side for one season, buys MacAllister and Szoboszlai and they’re right back at their best….
Reply
Prof.WengerNovember 4, 2023 at 7:45 pm
So when we needed a CF our coach pulled Nkeitah and kept Havertz .. we gave them a chance to play us because we played with Rice only in the middle .. Jorginho and Havertz can’t play beside each other and it was clear.
Raya ?!
Reply
SidNovember 4, 2023 at 7:45 pm
Lol such a bad game 😂😂😂
Generally entertaining physical game, Havertz, Zinchenko Saka and Martinelli somewhat misses. Rice and the backline very good… EN should just retire at this point lol he is not even able to time his jumps to receive the aerial balls. And is so bad at anything coming at him or to do instinctively I still Marvel how he got that winner against ManU last year…
Well we go again but no big hopes really….I just hope MA makes this defensive game work by getting proper counter play out of the forward line or getting a second lung busting CM/CDM and striker. Ohh and please replace Saka at some point in the matches with Nelson or whoever…
Reply
MosheeNovember 4, 2023 at 7:51 pm
Just from the starting line-up…..We lost this game before it started
Reply
jojoNovember 4, 2023 at 7:52 pm
Please release the rock that Saka and Martinelli are hiding under !!! Havertz needs to be sold or benched. Ivan Toney is not the answer!! Hopefully this summer we will get a Haaland/Salah type Striker. We are not good enough for the title this season.
Reply
gizzleNovember 4, 2023 at 7:53 pm
Can we finally criticize the blessed one Arteta?
Only Arteta spends $200 million to look worse. Granted, the refs were trash, but I barely saw an attempt on goal from Arsenal. Raya, Nketiah, Nelson, Cedric, Havertz, and Jorginho are surplus to requirements. How many more excuses can we make for this manager? Eddie Howe, Emery Klopp, the Spurs boss, Pep, and De Zerbi are all better than him. His academy involvement is trash, his player management is trash. Surely an FA Cup trophy in 4 years doesn’t buy you the amount of goodwill Arteta has.
Reply
J f KennNovember 4, 2023 at 7:58 pm
A loss or two ain’t that bad for us. Arteta fan boys will have to rethink their stand. Because things are about to get out of hand. Two. January needs at least 6 serious sighnings. For a good squad back up. Three Saka should rest already. 4 prioritize a 20 goal two footed striker or else we become laughing stocks like our good friends of old.🤣🤣😂
Reply
AndyENovember 4, 2023 at 8:02 pm
Saudi curruption at its finest, no way that goal should have stood for THREE different reasons, ball out of play, 2 hand push on Gabriel and offside. B. guimeres should have been shown a red card for deliberately raising his arm and elbowing Jorginho in the back of his head. The joke is, all this happened in front of all the pointless cameras in the stadium in full view of the world. If that weren’t a red, then at least a yellow, in which case I counted B. Guimeres should have had at least 3 yellows for his actions tonight. Referees and VAR are CHEATS!!! Saudi money backhand, brown envelope under the table full of cash CHEATS. The Premier league has become a cheating cesspool and before long I’ll stop watching if this carries on, just like I did boxing many moons ago
What the actual f**k was that comment about?
Serious question by the way.
Football is now so corrupt. Saudi and Quatar money counts for everything as was evidenced today. The referee was shocking and VAR once again showed itself to be completely inept. Have to ask who funds it. FFP talks a lot but does nothing to penalise those clubs flouting the rules.
An absolute disgrace
Sorry, I copied my post above from the other article to post here but I’m shaking all over with fury and selected too much. Apologies
I thought overall we were very good.
We missed flair in midfield from Odegaard and the inability to find the net when we should have. Maybe I had rose coloured specs on but I didn’t see that Newcastle were particularly good – we couldn’t make a good display count.
I agree with points made about Saka who goes to ground- sometimes without good reason – writhing about
Officiating standards have hit rock bottom Havertz started it and BG followed suit and I’m surprised 22 remained for the game’s entirety.
No killer instinct where it counts
Cant argue Sue, as it is.
These people who go looking for scapegoats, and worse targeting Raya merely because they want to see Ramsdale in goal, are incredibly tiring.
With all the things that happened in this game, it’s incredible that the headline here is Raya…mind boggling. Playing with a DM who, 90% of the time passes the ball back or sideways, and each time we defend he goes missing, he gives absolutely no creativity and can’t make a single pass to the forwards to score. This coupled with a striker who plays 80 minutes and comes out without an attempt at goal, and at the end of it all we pick on the GK? I call that negative profiling, period.
You are aware that we conceded because of our GK’s bad positioning, right?
Yes and why was it bad? He lost focus, he ran 5 yards out of position waving his arms, that the ball had gone out of play and got caught out because he wasn’t focussed on his position. If he had been in the correct place and made a simple catch, the rest would not be of concern.
What kind of an Headline is this? 😕😕
We simply lost due to the Poor or CORRUPT officiating of the Ref and VAR.😒😒
The Boy gave their Best. But Nketiah, Martinelli and Saka has to find their Scoring Touch ASAP!
Sounds lik rubbish excuses!
Ignoring VAR for a second, how many goals did we score?
👍👍👍👍👍👍
Gabriel and Raya botched up big time but the ball was out of play and the goal ought to have been disallowed.As to the match itself we certainly did not deserve to lose and in Declan Rice we have acquired a really great player.Sadly certain players did not perform with Saka being particularly innefective.Newcastle will always push the physical boundaries at home and unless a strong referee is in charge they will continue to get away with strong arm tactics.Without key players like, Partey, Odegaard and Jesus we struggle to produce clear cut chances despite having the bulk of possession.
We need a top CF in January. G. JESUS and recurring injuries are like 5 and 6. We need a better goal scorer. That is the truth. We also need a Manager who learns from his mistakes quickly and corrects them. We paid 65m pounds for Havertz. Arteta should know bu now that Havertz at midfield experiment is not working. He should play the guy in CF.
Havertz doesn’t even make the bench in my eyes
Yes AndyE. Buy what can we do? 65m pounds already spent. The guy has to play. lol
Yes they did Grandad, to those who want to see it. Im not sure, the technology is there to say, the all of the ball was over all of the line. I wasn’t sure it was fully out, so im not sure how anyone can. It was tight but that is fact.
We could win today. Newcastle did not win the physical battle and created little, They were there for the taking but without Gabi, Partey and Odde we could not do it. Kai and Eddie are just not at the level we need. It’s not confidence or form with those two, but quality.
The less I say about Raya the better, he’s a calamity of a goalkeeper, Havrvetz wasn’t that good today he just did the basics today very well. The only positive today is rice saliba and Tomiyasu. Arteta has arrogantly caused Saka loss of form, he should have bought a good back up for him, the boy has been playing non stop for 2 years for both club and country now he’s tired.
@ Lenohappy, the Saka backup has been discussed many times. But Arteta never considered it. Kudus went to westham. Diaby went to Aston villa. 2 top signings that would have been a backup for Saka. Arteta needs to learn. He needs to adapt
Yes, allowing for the fact that we were cheated of a point, our starting eleven was simply not good enough even on paper let alone in how they performed. A midfield of Harvertz and Jorghino? That’s called sliding backwards into mid table. White and Tomiyasu as wing backs? Strong defensively but they are not going to terrify opposing defenders with their penetrating runs and incisive crosses. And then there was Eddie who we know well and don’t expect much of in big games. Of course, there were injury problems affecting these selections but we should know that Partey, Jesus and unfortunately ESR are chronically injured while Newcastle had their own selection issues. For Arsenal this season will be defined by some baffling decision making during the summer window. There was money available and half of it was wasted by poor judgement and possibly due to stubbornness on Arteta’s part.
Arteta was a average as a player and average as a couch
I stand with Viera here. At least he’s able to move forward with the ball and make passes forward. The question is, what do Jorginho and Havertz bring to the team? What’s ARTETA’s obsession with the two? Viera has talent, versatility, and chemistry with the rest of the team. Jorghino comes in and kills all of that with his sluggishness, meaningless passes and inability to match the pace of the team. Passing the ball to him is like bouncing it on a wall., but now, he’s given this crown of being a senior player🤷🏿.
No Odegaard, no creativity. What does Viera bring to the table? Nothing, he’s a lightweight that plays with no heart. Havertz and Jorginho, Chelsea rejects and rank up there with the rest of the Chelsea reject dodgy signings in recent years. Raya, has NOT improved our squad, he’s unbalanced it. ramsdale is a world class keeper and FAR SUPERIOR shot stopper to Raya- which is the NUMBER ONE and FOREMOST skill a keeper should have, not this distribution nonsense- Ramsdales distribution was not bad enough to consider replacing him.
If the truth be told neither Raya nor Ramsdale are great keepers.
Will Arteta keep searching or settle with one or the other, Grandad?
For Grandad
We let the best one we had in years to leave to Aston Villa for 17 m to accommodate Leno. I would have Martinez over those 2. But Ramsdale is definitely better than Raya who would cost a further 27 m to keep him permanently. I just hope we do not make that decision. Ramsdale can definitely become as commanding as Martinez.
RAMSDALE has the talent and determination to become one though Grandad. And the vital self belief.
RAYA has none of those and is only a decent, not top class keeper.
WHY he is here is a puzzle, as MA alone seems to think he is top class. Few fans do, to judge from many posts
It’s not over yet. 😎
Harvertz can’t move forward can’t pass forward. A misfit. Then Raya?? Jornihno?? Nketiah?? If we can win the league with these players, then there’s something wrong with the EPL. I hope MA is listening…
Referring was bad. Granted. Remove that goal. But were we gonna be happy with 0-0 draw? Harvertz can’t move forward can’t pass forward. A misfit. Then Raya?? Jornihno?? Nketiah?? If we can win the league with these players, then there’s something wrong with the EPL. I hope MA is listening…
Too many rubbish excuses from people! Same old people that simply can’t face the facts.
Havertz is absolutely terrible, Jorginho is slower than a week in prison!
How many goals did we score today? How many shots on target we have?
I thought we were far too deliberate and slow. We are together when we have the ball but our style needs looking at because for a top team we are wide open at times without it. White, Raya, Haverz, Vierra and Jorghino are taking us nowhere. The big worry is, Haverz, Raya and Jorghino, were very recent acquisitions.
I’ve never seen such hideous and vile officiating in my entire life. Let us take a brief moment to analyze a different scenario, let’s say it was Gabriel that was behind that Newcastle striker and he was pushed the way he pushed Gabriel in the box, would penalty be given or not? A foul is a foul and an infringement is an infringement anywhere on the football playing field so why didn’t arsenal get the call today?, The only answer I can come up with is that the moron referee felt he did us a favor by not showing Havertz a red card for his earlier tackle then compensated Newcastle with that goal. A goal he didn’t go to VAR to check neither was Bruno guimeres punished for his violent play throughout the game.
Shame on the epl, shame on the entire referee association in the epl.
Talk about UNDERSTATING the flashpoints Martin!!