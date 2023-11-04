Another David Raya mistake costs Arsenal their unbeaten run 

Arsenal lost their unbeaten record this season when Newcastle United defeated them 1-0 in the Premier League at St James Park tonight.

Mikel Arteta’s men had maintained their unbeaten run through games against Tottenham, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

However, they faced a Newcastle side full of confidence after a 3-0 victory over Manchester United in midweek.

Newcastle also owed their amazing atmosphere to their fans, and the game started with both clubs working hard to open the scoring.

It was a closely contested game, with Newcastle matching Arsenal in pace and power, demonstrating why they belong in the Champions League.

Tempers flared, resulting in four bookings in the final eight minutes of the first half, but neither side managed to score a goal.

The teams began the second half with a clear desire to break the deadlock, and the game remained closely contested in all aspects.

It was tough to separate the two teams until the 64th minute when Anthony Gordon found the back of the net, courtesy of David Raya missing the ball while attempting to pick out a cross.

A lengthy VAR check was conducted as it appeared there might have been a foul in the build-up, but Stuart Attwell ultimately awarded the goal. Arsenal, now without Odegaard, could not find an equaliser in the remaining minutes of the match.

It wasn’t for lack of trying, though. Newcastle displayed aggression and discipline, tracking every Arsenal move and defending against the Gunners’ attacks effectively.

One last thing, the officiating today was not the best and it is perplexing how Newcastle ended the game with eleven men.