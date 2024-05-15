Another departure announced by Arsenal Women, as Canadian goalkeeper exits..

We have been asking the question: Could goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo’s short spell at Arsenal Women be coming to an end? And today, Arsenal have confirmed just that..

Thank you for everything, @SabsDAngelo ❤️ Wishing you all the best for the future 💪 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 15, 2024

It is no secret that Arsenal are very keen to secure the services of Aston Villa’s Netherlands international keeper, Daphne van Domselaar, within this transfer window, and it looks like Sabrina is the one to make space for Arsenal’s target goalkeeper.

Sabs joined Arsenal in January 2023 but has had very little game time, making only 14 appearances over 18 months in all competitions, with Manuela Zinsberger retaining the no.1 goalkeeper position and recently signing a new contract with the club.

If van Domselaar signs, she will not be coming just to warm the subs bench. Could she become Arsenal’s top choice, over Zinsberger who has been with the club since 2019?

This is Arsenal’s 2nd departure announcement this week, after it was confirmed that Arsenal would not be renewing Vivianne Miedema‘s contract, much to fans dismay. This begs the question: Who will be next?

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

