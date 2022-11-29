Another former Arsenal player becomes a manager in England

Kolo Toure has become the latest ex-Arsenal player to become a manager after taking over at Wigan Athletic.

The Ivorian was on the books of the Gunners between 2002 and 2009 after Arsene Wenger signed him from the Ivorian club, ASEC Mimosas.

He went on to become a part of the last Gunners team to win the Premier League before leaving to join Manchester City after eight years in London.

He played for Liverpool and Celtic before becoming a member of Brendan Rodgers’ coaching staff at Leicester City.

The Standard reports he has agreed to become the next Wigan boss as he starts his adventure as a manager at one of England’s struggling clubs.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toure was one of our leading and most vocal players when he starred for us at the Emirates.

The defender also displayed good leadership at the back and his decision to work with Rodgers has helped him fast-track his learning as a coach.

We wish him the best at Wigan. Hopefully, he will be the manager that helps them get promoted back to the Premier League.

He might have his eyes on the Arsenal job in the future, but this requires that he achieves tremendous success on the bench of Wigan.

