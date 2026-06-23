Another former Arsenal star set for managerial role

Aaron Ramsey is set to become the next manager of Oxford, with the former midfielder reportedly shortlisted for the role as he prepares to begin the next stage of his football career in management.

Ramsey recently served as interim manager of Cardiff City before returning briefly to playing duties and eventually deciding to retire in order to focus fully on coaching and management opportunities.

Ramsey Moves Towards Management Career

The former Arsenal midfielder is expected to become one of the latest players from Arsene Wenger’s era to move into management, following the path taken by figures such as Cesc Fabregas at Como and Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

Ramsey enjoyed a long and successful playing career that included spells with Arsenal, Juventus, Nice, and Cardiff City. Throughout that period, he gained experience in several leagues and competitions, which could now help him as he attempts to establish himself as a manager.

Oxford are understood to have several candidates under consideration for the position, but Ramsey is reportedly viewed as one of the leading contenders because of his football knowledge, leadership qualities, and extensive experience at the highest level.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the club have not yet made a final decision regarding who will become their next manager, although Ramsey remains firmly in the running for the role.

Oxford Decision Still Pending

Ramsey is expected to be highly motivated to secure the appointment as he looks to build his managerial reputation away from the pressure and attention of the Premier League.

The opportunity could provide him with valuable experience during the early stages of his coaching career and allow him to develop his ideas within a competitive environment.

His transition into management also reflects a growing trend among former Arsenal players from Wenger’s era, many of whom are now pursuing coaching careers after successful spells as professional footballers.

Oxford will continue assessing their options in the coming weeks before confirming a final decision on who will lead the club into the next chapter of their development.

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