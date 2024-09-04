Another former Arsenal youngster joins Manchester United

One of the biggest stories of the summer was Arsenal losing Chido Obi Martin to Manchester United.

The teenage striker made headlines after scoring seven goals in a single game last season.

Arsenal has a strong tradition of promoting young talents to their first team, and Mikel Arteta had already given opportunities to players like Ethan Nwaneri.

There appeared to be a clear pathway to the first team for Obi Martin, but Arsenal didn’t solidify that path until it was too late.

When his contract with the club expired this summer, the Gunners made every effort to keep him, but he ultimately chose to join Manchester United.

Obi Martin has now been followed by another Arsenal youngster, with Mirror Football revealing that Hubert Graczyk has also signed for the Red Devils.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper was released by the Gunners at the end of last season, but United believe he still has the potential to develop further and have decided to bring him into their fold.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It seems that we made a mistake in allowing Obi Martin to leave, and we do not know a good talent when we see one.

However, that is far from the truth, and only players who are worth keeping will stay.

